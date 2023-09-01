Apple discounts MLS Season pass for the rest of the season

If you’re a fan of Major League Soccer who somehow hasn’t yet ponied up for MLS Season Pass, now’s the time to take another look. The service, which is exclusively on the Apple TV app across all streaming platforms, has been discounted again for the rest of the 2023 season.

You can now get access to every MLS game — no blackouts, by the way — for just $15 a month, or $29 for the rest of the season. And if you’re already a subscriber of Apple TV+ (that’s Apple’s own premium streaming service where you watch things like Ted Lasso and Hijack), you’ll get everything for $13 a month or $25 for the rest of the season.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t use the words “Lionel Messi” somewhere, so now’s as good a place to do it as any. You can watch all of Inter Miami’s matches on MLS Season Pass. And that means all Messi, all the time.

In addition to all MLS games (and Leagues Cup, which wrapped up in August), MLS Season Pass also has live games from the MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT developmental leagues. You’ll also get the live MLS 360 wraparound show (think highlights and commentary before, during and after games), as well as replays, highlights, analysis, and the ability to follow your favorite teams directly. Matches are streamed in 1080p, which has proven to be more than just fine.

MLS Season Pass is available on every major streaming platform. That includes Apple TV hardware, of course — and you’ll get Apple’s implementation of multiview on that, which lets you watch up to four games at once. The Apple TV app also is available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV (which takes care of the two biggest platforms), on Android TV and Google TV, on various smart TV system and set-top boxes, and also in a web browser.

