Audeze’s LCD2 Closed-Back bring isolation and privacy to its popular headphones

Audeze first released its LCD2 planar-magnetic headphones in 2009, and they quickly gained a fantastic reputation. Even though the company has released follow-ups in the LCD3 and others, fans still speak of the LCD2 in reverent tones, which explains why Audeze decided to release the LCD2 Closed-Back, which build directly on the original.

In creating the LCD2 Closed-Back, Audeze looked to capture the sound of the original LCD2 but add two things: increased isolation and decreased ambient noise. Basically, the idea was to keep the sound that listeners loved, but make sure that your neighbors in an open-plan office wouldn’t be able to hear what you were listening to as easily while also making sure that you wouldn’t be interrupted by a particularly noisy phone call a few feet away.

Another trait usually associated with closed-back headphones is increased bass when compared with open-back headphones. While we haven’t yet had the chance to evaluate the LCD2 Closed-Back in person, Audeze does boast about the bass response of the headphones on its website, so it’s a safe bet that if you were wowed by the LCD2 overall but found the low-end lacking, you might like the closed-back variant even more.

Like many of Audeze’s other products, the LCD2 Closed-Back aren’t exactly cheap, but you’re getting plenty of niceties for the price, with a lightweight suspension headband, special crystal-infused nylon rings, and replaceable memory foam ear pads to make sure your listening experience is a comfortable one. The dual 4-pin mini-XLR to 1/8-inch cable is replaceable, too, meaning you won’t be tossing your pricey cans in the trash due to a bad connection. Unfortunately, despite the premium price, no protective case is included, so you’ll want to be extra careful to keep the headphones safe.

The Audeze LCD2 Closed-Back are available now via the company’s website, and retail for $900. If you’re not quite sure about spending so much on a set of headphones, see our headphone buying guide to make sure you know exactly what you’re looking for, and if you’re still not sure, take a peek at our list of the best headphones for an idea what your other options might be.