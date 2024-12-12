This insane AWOL short-throw projector is $1,000 off today!

Want to take your movie nights to the next level? While the majority of your friends and family are stuck with TVs, you’ll be the one cat on the block to own an all-hands-on-deck ultra-short throw projector. Earlier today, we found this amazing offer on a UST projector that we just had to write home about:

For a limited time, when you purchase the AWOL Vision LTV-2500 UST Projector, you’ll only pay $2,000. At full price, this model sells for $3,000. You may also want to check out our list of the best projector deals for more discounts on top tech.

Why you should buy the AWOL Vision LTV-2500

We reviewed this model’s big brother, the LTV-3500, and gave it a 9 out of 10 rating — but the price difference is considerable. The 2500 is still a good option. Besides having the ability to place the LTV-2500 only a few inches away from the wall you’ll be projecting onto, the AWOL Vision is also a center-channel speaker. Thanks to AWOL’s CenterSync feature, the projector is able to enhance dialogue and vocals, making all the most important lines in the movie that much more discernible. And with its Dolby Atmos capabilities, the AWOL even does a nice job at creating a large, virtual surround system.

With its 2,500:1 contrast ratio, class-leading HDR support, and wide color gamut, the LTV-2500 throws a picture like one you’d see at a pro-grade movie theater. Its triple laser system is partly to thank, along with the projector’s 107% coverage of the Rec.2020 color space and eight-point keystone correction.

It’s hard to say how long this top-notch projector is going to be discounted, but we’re willing to bet the sale isn’t going to last too much longer. That being said, today might be the best day to save on this model. Take $1,000 off the AWOL Vision LTV-2500 UST Projector when you order today.

