Bang & Olufsen’s E6 inject sleeker style into sporty wireless headphones

Is the world in need of yet another pair of wireless sports headphones? When we woke up this morning, we’d have answered no. But after getting some time in with Bang & Olufsen’s new $300 E6 headphones, we think there’s room for another premium option, and these would be our pick.

Bang & Olufsen’s design and style flair are hard to represent in something as simple as wireless headphones, but when you hold the E6 in your hand, you feel what separates them from the crowd.

Aside from offering the kind refined, high-end sound quality that is woefully lacking in most sports-oriented headphones, Bang & Olufsen have infused the E6 with premium materials and few clever user-facing touch points that have us wishing we had a pair ourselves.

The earpieces are covered in  grippy, anti-slip silicone material, available in three classy colors, accented by aluminum caps and connected to a cloth-covered cable reminiscent of high-quality, durable shoelaces.

One one side of the cable is a three-button in-line control mic and on the other is a rather clever charging system. With super slim dock connector affixed to a 6-foot USB cable, users can charge the headphones while they are still in use, extending the promised onboard 5-hour battery life without taking the cans out of commission.

The E6 come with four silicone eartips, one set of Comply foam tips, and four different sizes of “fins” to help secure the earpieces within virtually any ear size.

The E6 are available at Bang & Olufsen’s website right now for $300, and based on our experience so far, they’re worth every penny.

