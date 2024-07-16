 Skip to main content
Hurry! Beats Studio Pro headphones are half off for Prime Day

A pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones in Dark Brown.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw this amazing deal on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. We can’t be sure how long this promotion is going to last, so if you’ve been waiting for a nice discount on Beats headphones, now is the time to act. Today, you can order the Beats Studio Pro for only $170. At full price, this set of cans would normally run you $350, so you’ll be getting this terrific set of noise-canceling headphones for more than half off!

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

For those unaware, Beats is actually owned and operated by Apple. And if there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Apple has consistently produced some excellent audio products. We’ve seen plenty of Prime Day AirPods deals, but the Studio Pro has risen to the top. There’s so much to love here, and it all starts with the arresting sound quality the headset delivers. 

Beats is well known for its bass-forward approach to personal audio, and the Studio Pro is no exception here. The dynamic drivers are engineered to produce immersive and detailed audio quality, from the highest frequencies down to the low-end rumbles. That’s on top of some of the best active noise canceling we’ve seen from Prime Day headphones. And switching between ANC and transparency, allowing environmental sound to filter in, is quick and easy. 

On a full charge, you can expect up to 40 hours of playtime from the Studio Pro. Just 10 minutes of recharging should net you an extra four listening hours. Best of all: If you own a compatible Android device, you’ll be able to listen to lossless audio tracks when connected to your phone or tablet with USB-C.

Beats deals are in abundance, but this is one of the best promos we’ve seen so far. Order your very own set of Beats Studio Pro headphones for just $170 while the savings last! We also have a huge list of Prime Day headphone deals that are worth taking a look at.

