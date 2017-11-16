The CineHome HT2550 boasts Ultra HD 4K resolution at an entry-level price

Projectors promising Ultra HD (UHD) 4K resolution at an entry-level price point have a sly secret: They’re not true UHD 4K. While the methods and technology differs between models, so far they’ve mostly used some form of 4K upscaling. However, Benq announced a true UHD 4K projector that will launch in 2018 and at the inexpensive (for a 4K-projector, anyway) price of $2,000.

Dubbed the CineHome HT2550, its small DLP (digital light processing) chip natively displays 8.3 million pixels with 2,200 lumens of brightness. Other projectors at around this price usually feature about half that number, but use tricks to double the displayed pixels. Unsurprisingly, native UHD 4K resolution is sharper and smoother than what you get with an upscaled picture.

In addition to native UHD 4K resolution, the HT2550 also supports the other major modern picture enhancement, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and the HDR10 open standard specifically, which means everything from streaming 4K content to game consoles will be supported. Other HDR formats, such as Dolby Vision, are not supported. Still, users will get the full advantage of HDR’s increased contrast ratio thanks to the HT2550’s wide color gamut, which covers 96 percent of the Rec 709 color space and meets the highest film industry color standards.

So the HT2550 can produce high-end UHD picture at a relatively inexpensive asking price, but what about its size? Thanks to the slight 0.47-inch size of the DLP chip, the HT2550 is a modestly sized projector, which should make it easier to find a spot in your home theater. It features a white glossy body with a rounded, minimalist design so it can fit in with most decor. To help with installation, features such as auto-keystone correction and 1.2-times zoom are present to achieve proper alignment and picture focus.

The HT2550 also includes several ports for connecting your devices, including two HDMI ports — one of which is HDCP 2.2 compliant — 15-pin computer-in and 9-pin RS232 ports, USB type A and USB mini ports, audio-in and out jacks, and a 12-volt trigger. You will easily be able to plug in anything from streaming boxes or dongles, to gaming consoles, cable boxes, PCs, and more.

The $2,000 BenQ HT2550 will launch in North America in January. In the meantime, if you are interested in reading more you can visit Benq’s official HT2550 product page.