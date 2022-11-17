The best Apple AirPods alternatives for 2022

Apple's latest AirPods, the third-generation AirPods, are pretty great, sure, but they're not the only wireless earbuds under $200 in town if you're looking to break free of the Apple ecosystem. Fortunately, if you like the AirPod's design, especially eschewing the sometimes-annoying silicone eartips in favor of a cleaner design, then there are plenty of alternatives you can find ... and they tend to be more affordable than a pair of AirPods.

If that sounds like a good deal to you, we have the best AirPod alternatives available for you to check out, starting with the Marshall Minor III and its excellent sound paired with a very non-AirPods style. Take a look at the full list to explore all your options with a variety of price choices.

Marshall Minor III

Best overall alternative to AirPods

Pros Stylish pick

Excellent sound

Wireless charging

Wear sensors

IPX5 water resistance Cons High price compared to AirPods

No Siri or other voice assistants

Marshall combines its bold style with a true wireless earbud design that has a whole lot more in common with AirPods than it may seem at first glance, including a no-eartip design and highly portable charging case (with a better grip than the AirPods case has). Thanks to Marshall’s devotion to big sound, these earbuds also really deliver on audio quality – we think they sound better than the original AirPods, and we bet you will, too.

There’s also ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) here, like what higher-end AirPods offer, plus a transparency mode, although the tech can’t really compare to the advanced noise cancellation created in Apple’s labs. However, it is nice to see other welcome features here, including IPX5 water resistance for outside use, wear sensors for automatic pausing, and a nice EQ.

Really, the only downside to this AirPod alternative — unless you need world-class noise cancellation — is that the price is high, even higher than the current AirPods 3 that Apple is selling, so you will have to pay for this new look and great sound.

1More Comfobuds

Best budget AirPods alternative

Read our in-depth review Pros Tiny, lightweight earbuds

Very comfortable

Wireless charging

Wear sensors

IPX5 water resistance Cons Lack of high-frequency clarity

No EQ adjustments

Limited control options

Muffled call quality

If you’re looking for an AirPod alternative with a focus on a lower price, well, it doesn’t get any better than these 1More buds. 1More has already caught our attention as the creator of some of the best budget headphones you can find, so it’s no surprise that their earbuds are similarly impressive. These buds are comfortable, versatile, and just around $100, making them the perfect way to save.

We’re especially impressed with the compact charging case — even smaller than anything AirPods have had so far — and the easy customizable controls, an AirPods advantage that’s difficult to give up once you’ve tried it.

There are some sacrifices made for this low price, though, including rather wimpy bass levels, no EQ options for adjusting your sound, and battery life that falls a bit short at around four hours a charge. But none of these are serious dealbreakers for those looking for a serious deal, and we think that the 1More Comfobuds can hold their own in most situations.

Oddict Twig

Best AirPods alternative with Siri

Pros Style and sound at an affordable price

Comfortable to wear

Wireless charging

Siri and Google Assistant support Cons Battery life isn't great

The Oddict Twig earbuds are a fascinating combination of value for your money and an interesting aluminum design that can match the AirPods for style and even beat them, especially if you prefer darker tones compared to the blanched white of AirPods.

There’s also a lot going on inside these earbuds, and we like it: The 12mm carbon drivers produce excellent sound, there’s an EQ app for making adjustments, and the IPX4 weatherproofing means you don’t have to worry about taking them along for workouts or in the rain. The Twig also has a number of premium features you rarely see at this low of a price, including great touch controls with not only Siri but also Google Assistant, plus quick charging to get your battery life back fast. There’s also built-in wireless charging in the storage case, which sports a fashion statement design of its own.

While the Twig earbuds may be pretty close to perfect at this price, they aren’t flawless. The design, particularly of the charging case, isn’t for everyone, and battery life isn’t that impressive despite the quick charging options. Still, it ticks so many boxes we happily recommend them to anyone looking beyond AirPods — and you may want to take a look at the pro version, too.

Soundpeats Air 3

Best AirPods alternative for gamers

Pros Great budget pick

AptX Adaptive support

ANC

Ear sensors Cons No wireless charging

This budget model is ideal for those who both want to save and prefer to get the latest AptX Adaptive Bluetooth standard, something not all our picks can claim but which supports broader ranges and moving around your home or devices with confidence.

Soundpeats has also packed some interesting capabilities into these earbuds — this may be the most affordable ANC we've ever seen, powered by dual mics in each earbud. There are also sensors for auto pausing and even a separate game mode for playing on your mobile devices. The audio itself, powered by 14.2mm drivers, won’t let you down, either. The design, especially reminiscent of AirPods, includes touch controls, too.

Some concessions have been made, including a lack of wireless charging and a charging case that doesn’t hold as much juice as many competitors. But those are relatively easy to give up when you’re saving so much money on such a great AirPods alternative.

