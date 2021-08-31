BBC iPlayer is an amazing streaming platform where you can watch all of BBC’s most popular shows like EastEnders, Masterchef, Match of the Day, and a host of thrilling documentaries. Unfortunately, access is limited to British customers only. If you live outside of the U.K., you’ll have to use a BBC iPlayer VPN to access any and all content on the platform. Thankfully, it’s super easy to connect to the streaming service once you download one of the best VPN services for BBC iPlayer.

While not as mainstream as other streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Plus, Hulu, etc. Those who know about BBC iPlayer swear that it is the best thing on the internet. First of all, it’s free to stream any content that’s in the extensive BBC digital media library. Second of all, the general content available is so good that you could binge-watch something new and never get bored. The sheer amount of electrifying documentaries on a wide variety of subjects would warrant a paid subscription, let alone it being on a free service. So, if you’re a British citizen living away from home or if you just want to access great content wherever you are in the world, here are some of the best BBC iPlayer VPNs you can download right now.

NordVPN

Country of registration: Panama

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux

Cost: $12 per month

Number of servers: 5,237+

Simultaneous connections: 6

One of the most popular VPNs on the market today

Even if you’re new to VPNs and have never had one, you probably would have heard of NordVPN. It is by far the most popular option out there and, although it isn’t the cheapest option on this list, we find it extremely accessible and easy to use. When it comes to security and protection, NordVPN is an excellent BBC iPlayer VPN capable of obfuscating your IP address succinctly for access to the platform. Enjoy the military-grade AES 256-bit encryption that is virtually uncrackable. This is the same encryption that governments, militaries, and cybersecurity firms adopt, and you have that technology available to you, too!

With 5,237+ servers all across the globe, you can be sure that no matter where you live, you have access to a high-speed NordVPN server. It’s as simple as selecting a country you want to connect to and clicking a button! This VPN for BBC iPlayer is capable of connecting to a British server in seconds, where you can then have unfettered access to this free platform to consume content as you wish!

If for whatever reason, you don’t feel satisfied with the service, you are free to request a full refund, no questions asked, under the company’s 30-day money-back guarantee policy. Simply contact the helpful 24/7 customer support team and inform them that you would like a refund, and that’s it! This way, you can test the service to determine whether you’re willing to contribute to paying for a full subscription plan or not.

PrivadoVPN

Country of registration: Switzerland

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux,

Cost: $8 per month

Number of servers: 200+

Simultaneous connections: 10

Generous 10Gbps monthly on its free data plan

Privado is a VPN for BBC iPlayer we see crop up a lot among internet communities because the company provides all users with 10Gbps monthly under the free data plan. Although the free VPN plan comes with its limitations, such as only one connection per account and limited servers, it swears to give both free and paid users advanced security on each server. Additionally, you won’t notice any throttling while connected to PrivadoVPN’s servers, so you can enjoy all BBC iPlayer content without lag or severe buffering.

That being said, we would encourage our readers to consider purchasing a subscription instead of sticking with the generous free plan. Streaming when connected to a BBC iPlayer VPN requires a lot of data, and watching content in HD can be taxing, so you’ll need unlimited bandwidth to truly enjoy content without worrying. For those in unstable regions with malicious governments, it’s even more important that they have consistent access to online protection and privacy without worrying about running out of data. For only $8 per month under its most basic subscription plan, PrivadoVPN is a perfect solution for that.

Connect up to 10 devices at a time with unlimited bandwidth to really make the most out of your subscription. Each of the 200+ PrivadoVPN servers has advanced security features that keep you fully anonymous online. Seeing as the company is registered and operates in Switzerland, it is exempt from reporting to the 14 Eyes and is under no jurisdiction to provide your data to anyone (if they even collected any). You are completely safe with PrivadoVPN.

ExpressVPN

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux

Cost: $13 per month

Number of servers: 3,000+

Simultaneous connections: 5

Excellent streaming speeds for HD viewing

We love using ExpressVPN for streaming, and we think it’s one of the best BBC iPlayer VPNs on the market. Each and every single one of its servers is lightning-fast and is well optimized for HD streaming, meaning if you want to watch a thrilling documentary in 1080p, you can do so even through a VPN connection. Whether you’re watching on your smartphone or computer, you can expect a lag-free experience with minimal buffering time.

ExpressVPN has over 3,000 servers all across the globe, and the list is always growing. Its headquarters are located in the British Virgin Islands, which is a perfect location to host British servers for your BBC iPlayer consumption enjoyment. There’s another benefit to having headquarters there, though: the company is not required to cooperate with any international government regarding consumer data policies, so you can feel safe and confident knowing that you are completely anonymous when connected to ExpressVPN’s servers.

At $13 a month, ExpressVPN is not the cheapest option, and it may be a disqualifying factor for many people, but there are frequent discounts on the website you can scout out. New-time customers also have the added benefit of a major discount, so if you’ve never used the service before, we suggest checking it out! We know you won’t regret it, as using ExpressVPN is always easy and efficient.

Surfshark

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux

Cost: $13 per month

Number of servers: 3,200+

Simultaneous connections: Unlimited

Fast unlimited global bandwidth

Surfshark is excellent as a BBC iPlayer VPN, but we think it’s amazing for everything else you’d want in a VPN as well. It’s not very common for a single subscription to provide customers with an unlimited amount of simultaneous connections, but lo and behold, Surfshark does! Connect each and every single one of your devices to Surfshark and include your family and loved ones too! What’s even better is that you have unfettered, unlimited access to global bandwidth on Surfshark’s servers. We haven’t seen a service that is better value for your money.

At $13 per month, we acknowledge that Surfshark isn’t particularly cheap. It can be a big commitment shelling out that amount monthly, which equates to roughly $150 annually. But the company recognizes this, and if you purchase its longer-term plans, you can expect to see some heavy discounts for your loyalty. Also, the Digital Trends team fully believes that Surfshark is one of the most valuable VPNs for BBC iPlayer due to its unlimited bandwidth and connections.

We believe that, given enough time and marketing, Surfshark can compete with the best VPNs out there. The infrastructure is already there with over 3,200+ servers around the world and with its ability to provide unlimited bandwidth and connections. You can feel safe knowing that you are well protected with AES 256-bit encryption and a strict no-log policy.

Hotspot Shield

Country of registration: United States

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux

Cost: $8 per month

Number of servers: 1,800+

Simultaneous connections: 5

Budget-friendly option great for streaming

Hotspot Shield is a VPN that can be seen marketed aggressively on the App Store and Google Play store as an all-around VPN service for mobile users. While not the most popular option out there, we agree that Hotspot Shield’s potential is fully realized on a smartphone. It’s easy to install and set up, and with the click of a button, you can connect to over 1,800+ servers. The service does operate under a freemium model, meaning the company can offer a free data plan as the paid subscriptions offset the operating costs.

Luckily, the subscription costs are not that high, too! Beginning at $8 a month, you can enjoy the full spectrum of what Hotspot Shield has to offer. Connect up to five of your devices at a time to enjoy full protection across the board. Hotspot Shield is a great VPN for BBC iPlayer as its budget-friendly yet still offers high-speed servers for all customers.

If you want to try the service out before you purchase, you can do so with the free data plan. You can use the free data as a BBC iPlayer VPN, but you may experience some lag and data cap issues. If you’re in a sensitive region of the world, however, we wouldn’t recommend doing so. There is a lot of debate on whether free VPNs are safe, and we encourage citizens in those areas of the world to purchase a reliable and extremely secure VPN plan instead.

CyberGhost

Country of registration: Romania

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux

Cost: $13 per month

Number of servers: 7,300+

Simultaneous connections: 7

Advanced security for each server

CyberGhost is a BBC iPlayer VPN that is unique in the way it is branded and marketed. A quick glance at its website and design will show you that the company pays attention to mass appeal and marketing prowess, which is great for raising competition in the industry and creating a better experience for customers in general. CyberGhost has 7,300+ servers set up, all fitted with advanced security measures to ensure maximum protection. Connecting to CyberGhost’s VPN servers takes you through multiple protocols to completely obfuscate your IP address so that you stay anonymous online. On top of that, your connection is encrypted with the standard AES 256-bit encryption.

When looking for a VPN that is serious about security, it’s wise that you do research into where it is legally registered and where its headquarters are located. If it is located within one of the 14 Eyes countries (U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, France, Holland, Norway, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Sweden, and Spain, to be exact), then you should exercise caution regarding how it processing and stores your personal data. Each of the 14 Eyes countries has a special surveillance program that allows them to easily facilitate consumer data between them. CyberGhost is located in Romania, so you don’t have to worry as it is not in the jurisdiction of those countries, meaning it does not have to collaborate with the laws specific to those countries.

CyberGhost is as good as any BBC iPlayer VPN on this list, and we would strongly recommend it if you’re looking for a solid alternative that puts heavy emphasis on security. For $13 a month, we understand it’s a commitment to pay that amount consistently, so CyberGhost has a 14-day moneyback guarantee for those with a monthly subscription and a 45-day moneyback guarantee for those with a longer subscription. Test the service out for yourself and see how you like it before you purchase!

Which free VPN is best for BBC iPlayer?

Free VPNs are great for certain uses, but most have data caps that can severely limit your usage of its service. Some of the best free VPN services out there, though, may give you unlimited data bandwidth like ProtonVPN, while others give you a set amount every month like PrivadoVPN. At the same time, we wouldn’t recommend using a free VPN as a primary choice. If you have no other alternative to protect yourself online and stay anonymous, then using one could suffice.

There are a lot of choices out there, though, and not all of them have your best interests in mind. Some claim to adhere to a no-log policy and then sell your data behind your back as a means of revenue, whereas others don’t actually provide you with any competent security at all. That’s why we recommend you do plenty of research before downloading a free VPN or listen to experts who investigate them for you. Our best free VPN list may help you narrow down your choices, but we still recommend you explore your options to find the best for you.

Do all VPNs work with BBC iPlayer?

All VPNs work with BBC iPlayer as long as you connect to a server in the U.K. BBC is a British broadcasting company (hence the name) and does not allow citizens of other countries to view its content unless they geographically reside on the British Isles. BBC iPlayer is a free-to-use service, and it’s extremely easy to create an account and start viewing content. To do all that, though, you’ll need a VPN for BBC iPlayer. You can choose any from the list above, or you can do your own research and purchase a subscription elsewhere. As long as you can connect to a British VPN server, you’ll be able to access the iPlayer service.

