The Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro gives podcasters a new portable headphone option

Why it matters to you The Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro aims to offer content creators an excellent sounding a durable option at an affordable price, making them worth considering for those with a DIY audio or video project in mind.

From video-game streaming to podcasting and producing video content for YouTube, it seems like everyone is making some kind of audio or video-filled project these days. In fact, content creators make up such a large volume of headphone consumers that audio company Beyerdynamic has a purpose-made pair of headphones, the Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro, just for them.

The new headphones are what the company calls “compact over-ears,” meaning that though they appear to have earpads of a similar size to most on-ear headphones, they actually do provide a seal around the edge of the ear for better passive noise isolation. As with most headphones designed to be used in professional production environments, the exterior of the Beyerdynamic DT 240 pro is simple and black, with each element of the design aimed more at long-term durability than on-street flash.

Speaking of durability, the compact on-ears feature replaceable earpads and a replaceable cable, which are two of the most common failure points for headphones that see extended use out in the wild. That, plus the swiveling earcups help them squeeze easily into camera bags and backpacks on the go, and should keep them from taking too much unwanted abuse when traveling from place to place.

The headphones will retail for a surprisingly affordable $117, putting them easily within reach of those used to operating on shoestring do-it-yourself budgets. In terms of audio quality, the company claims the sound signature and audio profile rely heavily on Beyerdynamic’s higher-end models, putting great audio quality on creators’ ears for a very low price.

“The DT 240 PRO addresses the wants of our customer base in a cost-effective manner without sacrificing quality,” said Beyerdynamic’s Director of the Americas Alan Feckanin in a press release. “We feel this will be a great extension of our headphone line and will excel in the market.”

As more and more people pick up microphones and cameras to create their own content, the new headphones may prove to be a perfect option. The Beyerdynamic DT 240 pro are currently available for sale on the company’s website. We look forward to putting them through their paces as soon as we can get our hands on a pair.