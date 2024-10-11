 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

You can now test drive the Google Home panel, AI art on Chromecast

By
Chromecast with Google TV in front of a television showing the Google Home Panel.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you have a Chromecast with Google TV and have been looking longingly at Google TV Streamer and its ability to view camera feeds and adjust temperature and turn lights off and on, you can now get in on the fun. Also available is the custom AI ambient art that you can use as screensavers. You’ll first need to enable the “Public Preview” function in Google Home (which takes just a couple clicks either in the app or on the website) and wait for it to appear.

It looks like this is a server-side option — my Chromecast didn’t receive an additional system update beyond the one I got earlier this week. Once that switch has been flipped, you’ll see Google Home as an option in the notifications menu. And that gives you the same two options that are available on the Google TV Streamer: You can opt to turn on the home panel, and enable doorbell notifications on your TV.

Recommended Videos

Turn all that on and you get your camera feeds and thermostats and lights — things that are connected to Google Home — same as on the Google TV Streamer. We go deeper into that in our full Google TV Streamer review.

The Custom AI art section of the new Ambient Mode on Google TV Streamer.
The Custom AI art section of the new Ambient Mode on Google TV Streamer is now available in Public Preview for Chromecast with Google TV. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Just to repeat one more time — if you want to play with this today, you’ll need to enter the Public Preview for Google Home. If you don’t mind waiting, it’ll come to Chromecast with Google TV in due time. Also note that I don’t yet see anything in my Onn 4K Pro.

Related

And one final reminder: The Google TV Streamer is set to replace Chromecast with Google TV at some point. So if you’re looking at getting one of the latter — which costs half as much as the former — you might not want to wait long. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
What is Google TV? Here’s everything you need to know
The Google TV home screen on a Hisense UX.

Google TV is one of the best streaming platforms, and it’s available on a wide range of devices. From smart TVs to plug-and-play HDMI gadgets like the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and HD models, you can do all kinds of cool things with Google TV. Of course, streaming movies and shows from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video is the most basic thing this web-connected OS can do. 

You can also use Google TV to cast content from a mobile device to your TV, and can even call upon Google Assistant to control some of your smart home devices. We love that Google TV keeps tabs on your viewing history, too, in order to curate suggested movies and shows right on the home page. 

Read more
You can now make your own AI art with Amazon Fire TV
An example of AI-generated art made available on Amazon Fire TV.

An example of AI-generated art now available on Amazon Fire TV. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon has flipped the switch on its AI Art feature, allowing owners of the 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Omni QLED Series televisions to create their own computer-generated backgrounds. This feature was announced at Amazon's fall 2023 hardware and services event, and one about which we went deeper in our interview with Amazon Director of Fire TV Experience Joshua Danovitz.

Read more
You Asked: how to turn off motion smoothing; Disney+ Atmos issues on Chromecast
You Asked Ep 19 Feature

In this installment of You Asked: When should you plug something into your soundbar instead of directly into your TV? How do you turn off motion smoothing on your folks' TVs? What should you know when gifting a gaming console? And what happened to Disney+ on Chromecast with Google TV?

Motion smoothing quick guide

Read more