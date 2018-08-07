Digital Trends
Home Theater

Denon debuts new A/V receiver with Airplay 2 and support for Amazon Alexa

Kris Wouk
By
denon avr x3500h

Earlier this year, Denon released a few new models in its X and S series of A/V receiver, but the company has been relatively quiet since then. It turns out that this may have been because the company was hard at work on its latest X-series model, the 7.2-channel AVR-X3500H. which not only packs in all the bells and whistles found on many previous X-series models but a handful of new features that make this particular receiver much more future-proof than some of its competition.

To start, the AVR-X3500H features support for Apple Airplay 2, which lets you take advantage of all the new features that the newer protocol boasts over the original Airplay, like HomeKit integration and the ability to send audio to multiple devices simultaneously. For example, you could be listening to music on a HomePod in your kitchen at a relatively low volume while also blasting those very same tunes in your living room without the need for any complicated setup.

The receiver also features support for Amazon Alexa using the Alexa Smart Home Skill for Entertainment Devices. This lets you use Amazon’s A.I. assistant to turn your receiver on and off, adjust the volume, mute and unmute, pause and resume playback, and even switch inputs and play music from various streaming services. This is a feature we’re starting to see in more and more receivers, so it’s nice to see it included here as well.

You’ll find eight HDMI inputs and three HDMI outputs on the AVR-X3500H, all of which feature support for HDCP2.2, as well as high dynamic range (HDR) in Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log Gamma formats. On the audio side, you’ll find support for object-based surround sound including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, which aims to give you the same level of immersion as proper object-based surround sound without the need for so many speakers.

Denon plans to keep the receiver up to date via firmware updates, and one is already planned. A future firmware update will bring support for two of the most important features found in HDMI 2.1 – eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). ALLM will provide Xbox One users with a more responsive gaming experience, while eARC allows for object-based audio from TV apps, among other things.

The AVR-X3500H is currently available from authorized Denon retailers and sells for $1,000. If you’re not sure this is the receiver for you and want to explore your options, take a look at our list of the best A/V receivers you can buy.

Don't Miss

Why you shouldn't mount your TV above your fireplace
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
blue valentine trailer poster for 5814820698001
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in August 2018, from ‘Blue Valentine’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best action movies on netflix dark knight featured
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies on Netflix right now

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new shows and movies to stream her featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Americans’ season 6, ‘Her’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The final season of The Americans, the gorgeous sci-fi film Her, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Venom,’ ‘Inventing Tomorrow,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best of the best each week. On tap this week: The trailers for Sony's Venom movie and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins' new film.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to use Movies Anywhere
Movies & TV

Microsoft is the latest company to join the Movies Anywhere service

Movies Anywhere lets you watch movies purchased from different services all in one place, and it just got even better with the addition of Microsoft, which joins Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and FandangoNow.
Posted By Kris Wouk
klipsch reference speakers 2018 redesign
Home Theater

Klipsch gave its flagship Reference speakers a complete redesign for 2018

Klipsch unveiled a redesigned version of its popular Reference model speakers for 2018, but it is more than a modern cosmetic upgrade, with updated components, new audio enhancements, and even a few new features.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Home Theater

Looking to rip a Blu-Ray or DVR to your hard drive? Our guide makes it easy

Saddled with a massive collection of movies on Blu-Ray or DVD that you'd like to get on to your computer? Here's how to rip them to your hard drive or media server, so you can enjoy your movies without ever leaving your couch.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Quentin Tarantino Manson film
Movies & TV

Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate in new 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' photo

Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, uses the infamous 1969 Manson murders as a backdrop to tell a story set in bohemian Los Angeles. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

Here’s how to mirror your smartphone or tablet onto your TV

A vast arsenal of devices exists to allow casting of anything on your mobile device to your TV. If you're wondering how to mirror content from your smartphone or tablet to a bigger screen, we've got an in-depth guide.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

4 reasons not to mount your TV over your fireplace (and other helpful tips)

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We run down the list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
an education official trailer poster for 5802269829001
Movies & TV

Just in time for that summer fling, here are the best romance films on Netflix

Looking for a story about love and lust? We've rounded up the best romantic films currently on Netflix, whether you're looking for an offbeat rom-com from Down Under or a film about a guy who is trying to be more than "just friends."
Posted By Kailla Coomes
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in every genre for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Happy Gilmore to Moonrise Kingdom.
Posted By Kailla Coomes