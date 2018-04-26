Denon’s X and S-series A/V receivers get new models, bells and whistles included

Share

Denon A/V receivers are loved by casual home theater enthusiasts and hardcore custom integrators alike, and the company keeps cranking our receivers for both types of customer, complete with the latest features. That remains the case with the six new models the company announced today, stretching across its X-Series and S-Series lines, and aimed at the custom install set.

The new models in the X-Series consist of the AVR-X2500H and AVR-X1500H, both of which are 7.2-channel receivers. In the S-Series, the new models include the 7.2-channel AVR-S940H and AVR-S740H, as well as the 5.2-channel AVR-S640H and AVR-S540BT. As the model numbers indicate, many of these are follow-ups to models from last year, like the AVR-S930H and AVS-S730H.

All of these models feature support for the latest video standards including 4K Ultra HD, high dynamic range (HDR) including Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma, ARC, and HDCP 2.2. All of the 7.2-channel models feature support for object-based surround sound using dedicated ceiling-mounted or upward-firing speakers via Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, while DTS Virtual:X creates virtual height effects using your standard speaker setup. Every model but the AVR-S540BT features support for high-res audio, including ALAC, FLAC, WAV up to 24-bit/196- kHz or DSD at 2.8MHz or 5.6MHz.

Multiroom wireless audio has been a major focus for Denon as of late, and these receivers are no exception. All of the models support the company’s own HEOS Link for multiroom streaming, with most models also supporting AirPlay as well as Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, Deezer and other streaming services. To make streaming throughout your home even easier, Amazon Alexa Voice Control is built in, making controlling playback a breeze.

While custom integrators are used to doing more setup work than your normal home theater enthusiast, Denon still aims to make it easy, with support for the Audyssey MultEQ XT to automatically calibrate settings for your room. All the 7.2-channel models also feature a powered zone 2 for even more multiroom flexibility.

The new models in the S-Series are available now, with the AVR-S940H priced at $580, the AVR-S740H at $480, the AVR-S640H at $380, and the AVR-S540BT at $280. The AVR-X2500H and AVR-X1500H will be available in May, selling for $800 and $600, respectively. For more information, see the Denon website, or check out our A/V receiver buying guide to make sure what you’re buying matches your needs.