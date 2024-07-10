 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Denon Home Amp adds HDMI eARC, Dolby Audio to HEOS systems

By
Denon Home Amp seen next to a Denon turntable.
Denon

In its competition with Sonos and Bose, Denon has a new arrow in its wireless, multiroom quiver: the Denon Home Amp. It’s effectively the next-gen version of the aging HEOS Amp HS2, with two important new features that keep it relevant in a modern home: an HDMI eARC input and compatibility with multichannel Dolby Audio. Plus, there’s more power on tap for connected speakers with up to 125 watts per channel. You can buy the Denon Home Amp from retailers or denon.com for $799.

Denon Home Amp.
Denon

Denon has been slowly migrating its HEOS line of wireless multiroom speakers and components over to its new Denon Home brand, and the Home Amp is the latest device to be transitioned. It takes the guts of the $499 HEOS Amp HS2 (which Denon continues to sell) and wraps it in a new, simple-yet-sophisticated body that will blend more seamlessly with people’s existing hi-fi setups. The clean lines and squarish dimensions are very reminiscent of the Sonos Amp ($699) and Bose Music Amplifier ($699), with touch controls on the front panel for preset access, play/pause, track skipping, and volume control.

Denon Home Amp with cables connected to the back panel.
Denon

All of the usual HEOS capabilities remain, like app-controlled multiroom music streaming from a variety of popular services like Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, SiriusXM, Amazon Music, Tidal, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and SoundCloud. The device can decode ALAC, FLAC, and WAV formats up to 24-bit/192kHz hi-res lossless audio, as well as DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz (a rarity in the wireless home audio space). The Home Amp will work seamlessly with any other HEOS-enabled device like AV receivers from Denon, Marantz, and other brands.

Denon Home Amp rear panel.
Denon

On the back panel, optical and USB-A digital inputs are joined by RCA analog inputs (the HEOS Amp’s 3.5mm input has been omitted), along with four-way binding posts for connected passive speakers and a subwoofer output. New to the Home Amp is the HDMI ARC/eARC input and a dedicated button for Bluetooth pairing.

Recommended Videos

That HDMI input lets the Home Amp downmix multichannel Dolby Audio (with Dolby Digital Plus compatibility) into two-channel sound — a handy feature for those who prefer a stereo setup for their TV audio instead of a soundbar or AV receiver-based multi-speaker arrangement. Like all of the other inputs, the audio from the HDMI port can be shared across connected HEOS speakers in the home.

You can use wired or wireless networking to connect the Home Amp to your network, though curiously Denon hasn’t upgraded the Amp’s Wi-Fi specs: It’s still dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac instead of the newer Wi-Fi 6 or better standards.

Denon Home Amp (top view).
Denon

Amplification is still two-channel, class D, but power has been increased considerably from the HEOS Amp HS2 (70 watts per channel @ 8 ohms) to 100 watts @ 8 ohms and 125 watts @ 4 ohms. Like the Sonos Amp, you can run two sets of speakers, as long as their combined impedance isn’t less than 4 ohms.

Like the rest of Denon’s Home series of wireless speakers (and the Sonos Amp), the Home Amp gets Apple AirPlay 2 support. You can stream lossless audio at CD quality from any Apple device, and the Home Amp can be added to the Apple Home app, where it can be managed along with any other AirPlay devices you may own. Another benefit to this capability is Apple Siri voice control: As long as you have an iPhone, Mac, or HomePod, you can control the Home Amp using Siri.

Amazon Alexa is also compatible if you use the HEOS Alexa skill, however there’s no support for Google Assistant compatibility.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Denon unveils Denon Home: Three new wireless multiroom speakers
Denon Home 350

Japanese audio company Denon has revealed a system of three wireless multiroom speakers called Denon Home: The $249 Denon Home 150, $499 Denon Home 250, and the $699 Denon Home 350. Each model is compatible with Denon's HEOS Wi-Fi audio platform and can play hi-res audio files. AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth round out the speakers' wireless connections. The new models will go on sale in the first quarter of 2020, though no specific release date has been shared.

Intriguingly, all three models of Denon Home speakers will come equipped with two microphones for future voice assistant support. However, these microphones will be disabled and not functional until a future software update is available, according to the company. Denon has not yet indicated which voice assistants will be compatible with these new speakers.

Read more
Enclave Audio’s CineHome Pro is the first THX-certified wireless speaker system
enclave audio cinehome pro thx certified wireless speakers family shot off center

2020 is shaping up to be the year of the wireless home theater thanks to WiSA -- a wireless home theater technology -- and companies like Enclave Audio which is using WiSA to create home theater systems. Enclave's new $1,500 CineHome Pro is one of two new wireless 5.1 systems the company is announcing today and it's also the first wireless 5.1 home theater system to be granted the THX Certification for integrated systems.

The second system is the $1,000 CineHome II, a slightly less powerful version of the CineHome Pro that is not THX Certified. Both systems come with a full complement of speakers: Two front speakers, a center channel, two surround speakers, and a sub-woofer. Because these are WiSA-certified speakers, they're compatible with any WiSA transmitter. So if you already own an existing WiSA transmitter, you can place these speakers around your living room and have them set up in minutes -- no speaker cables or A/V receiver required. If you don't own a WiSA transmitter, Enclave's CineHub is available as a $100 add-on to either the CineHome Pro or the CineHome II.

Read more
LG’s best OLED TV finally has a discount
LG G4 OLED

When it comes to chart-topping TVs, one brand you can always rely on is LG. Renowned for its impressive OLED lineup that spans several years now, LG has a reputation for this immersive, detail-rich picture technology, and we found an amazing deal we just had to bring to your attention: For a limited time, you can buy the all-new LG 55-inch G4 OLED for $2,300. This 2024 set has only been out for a few months, and it normally goes for $2,600. Our list of the best TVs of 2024 calls this the "best OLED that LG has ever made."

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch G4 OLED
The LG G4 Series is the brand’s signature TV for 2024. And while we see OLED TV deals often enough, it’s rare that such a new set gets the markdown treatment so soon. When it comes to overall picture quality and motion performance, it’s hard to beat the many accolades the G4 brings to the table. You’ll get 4K at 120Hz across all four HDMI 2.1 ports, in addition to key gaming features like VRR, ALLM, and near-instant response times.

Read more