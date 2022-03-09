  1. Home Theater

Denon adds a wireless subwoofer to Home family of speakers

Simon Cohen
By

Denon has released the Denon Home Subwoofer, a wireless subwoofer that can connect to any speaker in the Denon Home family of wireless products, including the Denon Home Sound Bar 550. It goes on sale for $599 on March 9, online and in select retail stores.

The subwoofer has an 8-inch driver enclosed within a cabinet that matches the rest of the Denon Home range, with an understated black color and a wrap-around acoustic fabric. As with the other components in the Home collection, the Home Subwoofer supports Denon’s HEOS multiroom audio system, which is also built-in on several of the company’s A/V receivers.

Denon Home Subwoofer seen with a Denon soundbar.
Denon

It can be paired to the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 along with a pair of Denon Home wireless speakers to create a 5.1 surround sound experience. Denon hasn’t indicated how much total power the Home Subwoofer can crank out, but it says that it will “provide the rich bass response that today’s high-resolution recordings deserve.” There are settings for output level, low-pass filter, and phase that can be adjusted within the HEOS app to optimize the subwoofer for challenging room acoustics.

Denon’s HEOS system, and by extension, its Home wireless speakers, compete directly with Sonos. Sonos also makes a wireless subwoofer — the Sonos Sub — for its systems, but it costs considerably more: $749 versus the $599 that Denon is asking for the Home Subwoofer.

This has been a relatively busy period for the Japanese audio brand. In the October of 2021, it announced three new home theater receivers, then one month later, it debuted its first two models of wireless earbuds. In January 2022, it launched its first Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar — the Denon DHT-S517.

Editors' Recommendations

HBO Max expands its service to 15 more countries

HBO Max app icon on Apple TV.

Every video game delay that’s happened in 2022

Main character looking through a portal in Forspoken.

The best 17-inch laptop bags and backpacks for 2022

Close up view of a zipper on an Asus ROG Nomad V2 backpack.

Advance Wars: 1+2 Re-boot Camp delayed due to Ukraine invasion

nintendo advance wars delay 1 2 screenshot

Apple’s new iPhone SE is coming with a bigger battery

Apple iPhone SE 2022 in black color.

The Spectre flaw is back — and Intel Alder Lake isn’t safe

Intel Alder Lake pin layout.

The next MacBook Air could come with this surprising chip

surface laptop go vs apple macbook air 2020 09 768x6400

Toughen up your iPad with the Brydge 10.2 Max+

The Brydge Max+ turns your iPad into a soft of tough book.

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro hands-on review: Monitor the plumbing

The TicWatch GTH Pro has limited watch face options.

Nothing to spill nothing but ‘The Truth’ at March 23 event

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition earbud.

Best TV Deals for March 2022

Vizio OLED TV

How to watch SpaceX’s 10th rocket launch of 2022

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral.

Everything we know about Apple’s M2 chip

John Ternus introducing the new cooling system in Apple's MacBook Pro 14.