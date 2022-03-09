Denon adds a wireless subwoofer to Home family of speakers

Denon has released the Denon Home Subwoofer, a wireless subwoofer that can connect to any speaker in the Denon Home family of wireless products, including the Denon Home Sound Bar 550. It goes on sale for $599 on March 9, online and in select retail stores.

The subwoofer has an 8-inch driver enclosed within a cabinet that matches the rest of the Denon Home range, with an understated black color and a wrap-around acoustic fabric. As with the other components in the Home collection, the Home Subwoofer supports Denon’s HEOS multiroom audio system, which is also built-in on several of the company’s A/V receivers.

It can be paired to the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 along with a pair of Denon Home wireless speakers to create a 5.1 surround sound experience. Denon hasn’t indicated how much total power the Home Subwoofer can crank out, but it says that it will “provide the rich bass response that today’s high-resolution recordings deserve.” There are settings for output level, low-pass filter, and phase that can be adjusted within the HEOS app to optimize the subwoofer for challenging room acoustics.

Denon’s HEOS system, and by extension, its Home wireless speakers, compete directly with Sonos. Sonos also makes a wireless subwoofer — the Sonos Sub — for its systems, but it costs considerably more: $749 versus the $599 that Denon is asking for the Home Subwoofer.

This has been a relatively busy period for the Japanese audio brand. In the October of 2021, it announced three new home theater receivers, then one month later, it debuted its first two models of wireless earbuds. In January 2022, it launched its first Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar — the Denon DHT-S517.

Editors' Recommendations