 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

HEOS app refresh adds some of Sonos’ best features

Simon Cohen
By
Multiple screenshots from the HEOS app's December 2023 update.
Denon / Masimo

Users of the Denon HEOS multiroom wireless audio system (which also works with select products from Marantz and Definitive Technology) are finally getting features that Sonos users have enjoyed for years, like universal search. The update should be visible in the app starting December 14. If you don’t see it, check the Apple App Store or Google Play to see if an update to the app is available.

The new version has improved navigation, which brings another popular Sonos feature: a persistent Now Playing area at the bottom of the screen. Masimo, the parent company of Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio, Definitive Technology, and Bowers & Wilkins, says that the new design makes navigation more intuitive while providing a sleek and modern interface.

Recommended Videos

The home screen has also been overhauled. It now serves as a personalized music hub, with instant access to recently played tracks, favorite music, and preferred music service content.  You can also create your own HEOS-based playlists that can be assembled from tracks on different music services (as long as you’re a subscriber) — yet another feature that used to be exclusive to Sonos.

Don't Miss:

Arguably the most useful of these is universal search. Instead of picking a music service first and then typing your search, you can begin with your search terms and get matches from every service you’ve set up in the HEOS app.

Where HEOS is now ahead of Sonos is the total number of speakers or accessories that can be controlled. It’s now at 64 products for HEOS, whereas Sonos remains at 32.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Sonos adds Dolby Atmos Music and hi-res audio support for Amazon Music
Man holding the Sonos Roam portable speaker.

Sonos users who subscribe to Amazon Music can enjoy Dolby Atmos Music and lossless, hi-res audio on select Sonos speakers starting today, December 7. To get these new features, you'll need an Amazon Music Unlimited account and the latest Sonos software, which you can grab by opening the Sonos S2 app and going to Settings > System > System Updates > Check for Updates.

Dolby Atmos Music tracks from Amazon Music will work on Sonos' two Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers, the $899 Sonos Arc and the $449 Sonos Beam Gen 2. However, if you have these speakers grouped with non-Atmos-compatible speakers when you play your desired tracks or playlists, the streams will default to the highest quality, non-Atmos format supported by all speakers in the group.

Read more
Sonos likely planning a smaller, cheaper Move portable speaker
Sonos Move outdoors on a picnic bench.

The Sonos Move is an excellent portable speaker, and so far, it's the only Sonos model that sports the versatility of a Bluetooth connection. But if a recently spotted FCC filing is any indication, we could soon see a much smaller, and possibly less expensive edition of the Sonos Move -- a Move Mini, perhaps.

As The Verge points out, the drawing contained in the FCC documents clearly illustrate a device with its own wireless charging cradle (a design that is similar to the existing Move) but that also has a round, cylindrical shape.

Read more
Sonos CEO tries to calm customers, says products will work ‘as long as possible’
patrick spence

Sonos likely anticipated that some of its customers would be unhappy to hear that their older audio products would soon stop receiving software updates, but few could have predicted the massive social media outcry the announcement provoked. So in an effort to calm the outrage, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has penned an open letter to customers, in hopes of clarifying the company's previous communication:
"We heard you. We did not get this right from the start. My apologies for that and I wanted to personally assure you of the path forward:
First, rest assured that come May, when we end new software updates for our legacy products, they will continue to work just as they do today. We are not bricking them, we are not forcing them into obsolescence, and we are not taking anything away. Many of you have invested heavily in your Sonos systems, and we intend to honor that investment for as long as possible. While legacy Sonos products won’t get new software features, we pledge to keep them updated with bug fixes and security patches for as long as possible. If we run into something core to the experience that can’t be addressed, we’ll work to offer an alternative solution and let you know about any changes you’ll see in your experience.
Secondly, we heard you on the issue of legacy products and modern products not being able to coexist in your home. We are working on a way to split your system so that modern products work together and get the latest features, while legacy products work together and remain in their current state. We’re finalizing details on this plan and will share more in the coming weeks.
While we have a lot of great products and features in the pipeline, we want our customers to upgrade to our latest and greatest products when they’re excited by what the new products offer, not because they feel forced to do so. That’s the intent of the trade-up program we launched for our loyal customers.
Thank you for being a Sonos customer. Thank you for taking the time to give us your feedback. I hope that you’ll forgive our misstep, and let us earn back your trust. Without you, Sonos wouldn't exist and we’ll work harder than ever to earn your loyalty every single day.
If you have any further questions please don’t hesitate to contact us."
Though it's far from the reversal of the decision that many upset customers were likely hoping for, it is a reiteration of Sonos' commitment to preserving as much of its older products' functionality as possible, and for as long as possible.

Will this be enough to keep its usually highly loyal base of buyers with the company in the future? We'll have to wait and see how folks respond.

Read more