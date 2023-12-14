HEOS app refresh adds some of Sonos’ best features

Users of the Denon HEOS multiroom wireless audio system (which also works with select products from Marantz and Definitive Technology) are finally getting features that Sonos users have enjoyed for years, like universal search. The update should be visible in the app starting December 14. If you don’t see it, check the Apple App Store or Google Play to see if an update to the app is available.
The new version has improved navigation, which brings another popular Sonos feature: a persistent Now Playing area at the bottom of the screen. Masimo, the parent company of Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio, Definitive Technology, and Bowers & Wilkins, says that the new design makes navigation more intuitive while providing a sleek and modern interface.
The home screen has also been overhauled. It now serves as a personalized music hub, with instant access to recently played tracks, favorite music, and preferred music service content. You can also create your own HEOS-based playlists that can be assembled from tracks on different music services (as long as you’re a subscriber) — yet another feature that used to be exclusive to Sonos.
Arguably the most useful of these is universal search. Instead of picking a music service first and then typing your search, you can begin with your search terms and get matches from every service you’ve set up in the HEOS app.
Where HEOS is now ahead of Sonos is the total number of speakers or accessories that can be controlled. It’s now at 64 products for HEOS, whereas Sonos remains at 32.
Editors' Recommendations
- Android users are about to lose a handy Sonos feature
- What is Sonos? What you need to know about the wireless music system
- BluOS will be updated to 4.0 with a fresh look, new features
- New leak hints at Sonos’ future: Bluetooth, spatial audio, and lots more home theater
- Denon adds a wireless subwoofer to Home family of speakers