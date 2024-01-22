 Skip to main content
Want Dish in your home? They’ll install it free if you act now

One of the worst parts of signing up for cable or, to be honest, any new service is the part where you have to wait on the service installation. It can take hours and, even if you’re lucky enough to get it done on time, it is costly. But, if you act now, you can get Dish — one of the best live TV services — to come to your house and install your Dish and set up your receiver for free. That’s a savings of $200 over the usual charge. Tap the button below to check out how simple getting Dish is, and keep reading to see our take.

What to expect with free Dish installation

Waiting is the worst part of the installation game, of course, almost worse than paying. Once you’ve ordered the service, you can get it professionally installed for free as soon as tomorrow. But, it can almost ruin your day when a tech is set to arrive at any point over the course of 10+ hours. This is why, on the day of your technician’s scheduled visit, you’ll get a 75-minute arrival window so you can go about the rest of your day as planned. You’ll also get access to My Tech, which takes a page from services like Uber and Lyft to show you exactly where your tech is at on a GPS map. There’s no wondering if you’ll get a tech today and no wasting time calling support and waiting through the lines.

Please note that this free service is far from an installation and run. While at your home, your technician will analyze your property to find the optimal location for a Dish satellite to be installed, assemble and mount it, and then get your receiver set up and remotes connected to it. While the bulk of their job is on the hardware side of things, they’ll help you update your receiver and answer any questions your have about it while they’re there.

And this is just all of what is on the free installation service. If you’re willing to pay a bit extra (charges depend on work completed) your technician team can help you get your TV setup and home theater system wired and ready during the same visit at your Dish satellite and receiver installation. To get all of this, including the free installation (a value of $200) just tap the button below and get started building your Dish channel package.

