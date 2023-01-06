 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The MCU will stream in DTS:X in 2023 thanks to Disney+ and IMAX

Simon Cohen
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

In all the chaos and excitement that is CES 2023, you may have missed a quiet little announcement from Disney+ that could be music to your ears. Starting sometime in 2023, the streaming video service will be upgrading some of its premier Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles, like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with the DTS:X 3D surround sound format.

It’s an expansion of the IMAX Enhanced format that Disney+ already uses on some MCU content to provide a more spacious 1.90:1 aspect ratio for key scenes, instead of the usual 2.39:1 or 2.40:1 ratios that create horizontal black bars when viewed on TVs with a 16:9 screen.

Technically speaking, the IMAX Enhanced format has always included DTS, but the new DTS:X soundtrack is called IMAX Enhanced signature sound by DTS, and it’s the first time that the object-based surround sound format from DTS has been offered by one of the major streaming services in the U.S. Currently, DTS:X is supported by Sony’s Bravia Core service, but only on select Sony Bravia TVs and Xperia smartphones.

Related

DTS:X has been adopted very slowly by streaming services, which have all gravitated toward Dolby Atmos. DTS:X enjoys wider distribution on physical media like Blu-ray discs.

But before you pop the champagne,as with all audio and video format news, there are some caveats. In this scenario, the DTS:X soundtrack is tied to the IMAX Enhanced format. As such, your TV (or your AV receiver) will need to be IMAX Enhanced Certified in order for you to get the full experience. Disney says that select TV models from Sony and Hisense fit this requirement, but according to Xperi, the company that owns DTS, there are also many phones that support it too, which number in the millions of devices sold.

We’ve reached out to Disney, IMAX, and Xperi for more details, and will update this post when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
CES 2023: New Sennheiser wireless earbuds help you hear better in noisy places
A man wearing the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus earbuds.
CES 2023: Dirac Live Active Room Treatment is ANC for your speakers
A Dirac Live Room Treatment-enabled speaker showing a soundwave graphic filling the room.
CES 2023: Hisense’s smallest laser TV is portable and has a huge 150-inch image size
Hisense Smart Mini Laser Cinema.
TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023
Image of TCL TV screen with TCL logo.
Best Walmart TV deals for January 2023: From $278 and up
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv
CES 2023: Audio-Technica adds a mic to its iconic M50x headphones to target creators
The Audio-Technica M50xSTS headset on a table.
Best soundbar deals for January 2023
The Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar and included subwoofer set on a media cabinet.
Best Buy TV deals for January 2023
Vizio V Series
Best Bluetooth speaker deals for January 2023: Save on JBL and Sony today
JBL Flip 4 in hand.
Leica launches the Hisense-powered $8,300 Cine 1, its first 4K Laser TV, at CES 2023
Leica Cine 1 Laser TV (angle view, dust cover open).
LG Display explains why its new OLED screens are so much brighter
LG G2 OLED TV
This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV has a $1,300 discount today
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.
Best LG TV Deals for January: Get this 55-inch 4K TV for $370
Group watching sports on 48-inch LG C1 4K TV.