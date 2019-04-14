Digital Trends
Home Theater

MPAA: DVD, Blu-ray sales nearly halved in 5 years as viewers shift to streaming

Aaron Mamiit
By

The annual Theatrical Home Entertainment Market Environment (THEME)Report by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) confirmed the growing trend of viewers switching from physical media to streaming services.

Global physical sales, which includes DVD, Blu-ray, and UltraHD Blu-ray, came in at $13.1 billion in 2018, according to the THEME report, which acquired the data from IHS Markit and the Digital Entertainment Group. The figure is down 48% since 2014, when sales were $25.2 billion.

Despite the downward trend in physical media sales, global home entertainment consumer spending reached $55.7 billion, up 16% compared to $48.1 billion in 2017 and up 36% from $40.9 billion in 2014.

The growth in global home entertainment sales was due to the continuous growth of streaming service subscriptions, which surpassed cable subscriptions for the first time in 2018. While cable subscriptions declined by 2% in 2018 to 556 million, subscriptions to services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime went up by 27% to 613.3 million.

Cable, however, remained the video platform with the highest revenue in 2018 at $118 billion, up by $6.2 billion from 2017 despite the drop in number of subscriptions. Streaming services are actually ranked third in terms of revenue at almost $40 billion, as satellite was in close second at nearly $100 billion.

Streaming service subscriptions, as well as the revenue that they bring in, are expected to grow significantly over the next couple of years. Netflix, which is increasing its subscription prices this year, is leading the charge with shows such as Stranger Things, Black Mirror, and Haunting of Hill House, while Amazon Prime and Hulu are doing what they can to keep in step.

Consumers will also soon gain more streaming service options, one of which is Disney Plus. The service, which will reportedly launch in November with about 7,000 episodes of TV series and up to 500 movies, will be headlined by current and new content from Disney properties that also includes Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

Another upcoming option is Apple TV Plus, which will launch this fall. The ad-free subscription service will feature on-demand online and offline content, including TV shows and feature-length films. Confirmed projects include a revival of the Amazing Stories series, behind-the-scenes drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and post-apocalyptic See starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more
Disney Plus Nintendo Switch subscription streaming
Gaming

Disney Plus wants a home on gaming consoles, including the Nintendo Switch

There's no Netflix on the Nintendo Switch just yet, but Disney seems to be shooting for the Disney Plus service to launch there. Plus will include classic and new content, including original shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Movies & TV

Disney Plus packs Star Wars, MCU, and The Simpsons too -- all for $7 per month

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney Plus compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best youtube channels tv
Home Theater

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you should know about the TV service

YouTube TV is becoming an increasingly major competitor to other streaming services. Not sure if the service might be right for you? Don’t worry, we have a guide detailing everything you could want to know about the service.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Kris Wouk
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in several genres for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
disney plus streaming service marvel starwars pixar first look tv home mandalorian edit
Movies & TV

Disney Plus: Our first look at Disney’s impressive new $7 streamer

Disney Plus arrives on tablets, phones, and streaming boxes this fall, and we've got your first look at the service's user interface, its features, and some of its exclusive Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar content.
Posted By Chris Gates
rogue one a star wars story review
Movies & TV

Alan Tudyk's K-2SO confirmed for Disney Plus' Star Wars: Rogue One series

Diego Luna will reprise his role from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for an upcoming television series on Disney's streaming video platform. The series will explore rebel spy Cassian Andor's early adventures, with Alan Tudyk returning…
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to make game of thrones dragon eggs this easter diy
Movies & TV

They won’t hatch dragons, but these are the coolest Game of Thrones Easter eggs

Game of Thrones may get attention for wild twists and brutal battles, but the show has hidden a bunch of subtle jokes and homages in various episodes. Here are the coolest Game of Thrones Easter eggs.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Ditch the torrents! How to legally watch Game of Thrones online

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
star wars the last jedi review
Movies & TV

The future of Star Wars: All the known movies and TV series coming your way

Disney has sky-high expectations for its Star Wars universe, with plenty of plans for the franchise on the big screen and television over the next few years. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows, both rumored and confirmed.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Chris Gates
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
Best Vinyl Setups
Home Theater

Celebrate Record Store Day in style with the best vinyl setups

From simple and affordable to sleek and swanky, these are our recommendations for incredible vinyl setups that will allow you to listen to your favorite records with outstanding fidelity and take your collection to the next level.
Posted By Parker Hall
Scarlett Johansson
Movies & TV

Seeing double: These actors have twins you probably didn’t even know about

These famous actors have lesser-known twin siblings who have remained out of the spotlight, working either behind the cameras or outside of the entertainment business altogether.
Posted By Christine Persaud
vinyl 101 ultimate guide to buying cleaning storing playing records record store
Home Theater

Record Store Day is here! Here's how to build a killer vinyl collection

Feeling the vinyl vibe? You're not alone. If you're interested in starting your own record collection and listening to tunes the analog way, we're here to help. This guide will take you through everything you need to know.
Posted By Parker Hall