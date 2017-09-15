Element Amazon Fire TV unboxing and setup: Get your big screen ready to watch

Unboxing and setting up a TV can be intimidating, but if you follow the directions and take it step by step, it can be pretty easy. What makes the Element Amazon Fire TV unique is that it runs the Amazon Fire TV operating system, which comes with a long list of perks. We have here a video showing the Element Amazon Fire TV unboxing and setup to make your job a little easier, should you choose to purchase this television.

What’s in the box

Product literature.

A remote.

Batteries for the remote.

Four screws.

Two legs.

A TV.

Items Not Included

Several items are not included in the box with the TV. You will need to buy HDMI cables to connect your TV to other devices. The easiest way to ensure you have the right HDMI cables when you need them is to buy AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI cables at the same time you buy your TV. If you do not buy the AmazonBasics HDMI cable, make sure that the HDMI cables you do buy meet the requirements for what you will be using them for — whether that is in wall use or not. The TV also does not come with wall-mounting equipment. For more information about wall mounting a TV check out our wall-mounting guide.

You will want to have a Phillips screwdriver handy to secure the legs into the TV.

Setup Physical Parts

This TV is very easy to put together because the only work you need to do is attach the legs. The legs are clearly labeled with side and direction for easy placement. For example, if the leg you are looking at has an ‘R’ on it, then it is the right leg. The other indicator on each leg is an ‘F’ with an arrow, the arrow points toward the front of the TV. On each leg there are two little holes next to the screw holes, these little holes line up with the dimples in each leg slot on the bottom of the TV. Once you line the leg up and fit it in with the dimples, the screw holes should be in line. Then all you have to do is put in the two screws and the legs are on.

When you are looking at the back of the TV, you will see a lot of different ports and connections. The first thing to notice is that the power cable is hard-wired to the TV. All you have to do with the power cable, then, is plug it into the wall. On the left side of the TV, there are four HDMI connections and two USB connections. The older connections are underneath the HDMI connections. Most devices now use HDMI cables to connect to the TV, but the older connections are there should you need them.

Design Features

If you are going for a sleek design, this TV has it. A trim bezel runs around the whole TV and matches with the metal legs. The legs stand at 35.25 inches wide, giving plenty of stability to your new TV. The screen has an anti-reflective coating, but the coating is not strong so you will get a little bit of reflection, especially in bright rooms.

The remote looks a lot like the Fire TV remotes we have seen in the past, with a few additions. Toward the bottom, there are three white buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. At the top of the remote, there is a speaker button giving you the ability to speak with Alexa on the TV. Keep in mind that if you own an Echo speaker you can use far-field communication to activate Alexa and communicate with the TV.

Setup Connections

When you power on the TV, you will be directed to sign in to your Wi-Fi router, provided you are not already connected to a network via Ethernet cable. After you connect to the internet, you will find your TV will already be signed in to your Amazon account. If you connect an antenna for watching local over-the-air (OTA) channels, you will want to let the TV scan for stations. Amazon will then play a brief introductory video to introduce you to your TV.

Adjusting settings

Once you get your TV up and running, you will want to adjust the picture settings to suit your watching environment. First, go to each individual input and adjust the settings for each — there is no way to apply the same settings to all inputs. Second, go into a streaming app and start playing a show. From there press and hold the home button, then go to the picture settings option. Once there, you can adjust the mode and backlighting, along with accessing the advanced options. Doing this once applies the picture settings for all video apps.

Unboxing and setting up your TV shouldn’t be a terrible experience, but if you have never done it before it can be intimidating. Hopefully, this video helped make the whole process a little less daunting.