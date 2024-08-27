 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Formovie’s Cinema Edge is an affordable 4K UST projector

By
Formovie Cinema Edge 4K UST projector.
Formovie

Projector maker Formovie Technology today announced a new, more affordable ultra short throw (UST) projector to its lineup. The Formovie Cinema Edge is a reasonably priced $2,500 projector with solid brightness and color specs, as well as Google TV with native Netflix built in. Formovie is offering the Cinema Edge at a special preorder discounted price of $2,100 starting today.

The Chinese company, which also sells projector screens and compact projectors under its Xming sub-brand, launched its Formovie Theater UST projector in September 2022 to wide acclaim. The Cinema Edge takes some of what the $3,500 (at launch) Formovie Theater offers, makes some improvements, and dials a few things down to make for a capable and much more affordable projector.

Formovie Cinema Edge UST projector.
Formovie

Available September 10, the Cinema Edge offers 1,900 ISO lumens of brightness, and with its 0.23:1 throw ratio, it can throw a 100-inch image onto your screen or wall from just 9 inches away, which is what makes UST projectors such a big draw for those with limited space. But if that’s not enough, the projector’s image size can hit a massive 150 inches, too. In contrast, the Formovie Theatre was capped at 1,800 ISO lumens.

Recommended Videos

The Cinema Edge not only runs on the Google TV operating system (instead of Android TV), but like several newer projectors on the market running Google TV, it also comes with Netflix preloaded — no more complicated side-loading of the video streaming app — so users can get up and running faster. Of course, with three HDMI 2.1 ports (with one eARC), you can also connect your favorite streaming device, like an Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Picture-wise, the Formovie Cinema Edge covers 110% of the Rec. 709 color gamut, which should translate to excellent color reproduction for your movie and TV watching. Additionally, the projector features a 3000:1 contrast ratio, as well as HDR10 support (although no Dolby Vision, like its Formovie Theater cousin). We’ll have to get our hands on it to test out how it performs in bright and dark room situations.

the rear imputs of the Formovie Cinema Edge UST projector.
Formovie

The Cinema Edge drops the height-channel capabilities of the Formovie Theater’s Dolby Atmos and instead includes Dolby Audio, which can still produce some excellently immersive audio. It also features two 15-watt internal speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-X support. It’s likely you’ll still need to add one of the best soundbars to the setup for better sound.

With setup features such as motorized focus and 8-point keystone correction, the Cinema Edge should be a cinch to get configured and up and running. Gamers will be happy to see a game mode feature that offers a refresh rate of 4K at 60Hz and a 41.9 millisecond response time.

UST projectors do tend to be larger than compact and regular-throw projectors, but because they can sit on your media unit under your screen or wall, they don’t get in the way. The Formovie Cinema Edge measures 18 by 12 by 3.5 inches and weighs 15 pounds.

Preorders for the Formovie Cinema Edge begin August 27, 2024, on the Formovie website at the preorder price of $2,200. From September 10, the regular MSRP then resets to $2,500.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
Hisense’s PX3-Pro Laser Cinema gets AI, a bigger picture, and better sound
The Hisense PX3-Pro Laser Cinema.

Hisense's PX2-Pro Laser Cinema ultra short throw projector made all kinds of best projector lists for its excellent picture, big brightness, and accurate color. Today, the Chinese electronics maker announced the popular projector's latest model, the PX3-Pro, a $3,500, premium triple-laser projector that improves on its predecessors with better sound, a brighter light source, and AI smarts to further enhance its image.

The PX3-Pro sees some improvements over the PX2. For one, it's brighter than the PX2's 2,400 ANSI lumens at 3,000 ANSI lumens, which should mean a significant boost, especially in brighter rooms. But one key improvement with the PX3 that Hisense is certainly hoping will make an impact is its integration of "real-time Pro AI Algorithms" that Hisense says will "enhance brightness, fine-tune contrast, and eliminate noise." Using AI to enhance picture quality, color, and more, has been showing up in all the best TVs over the last year or so, so it's no surprise to see it start making its way into the best projectors now, too.

Read more
What we want to see from the next Apple TV 4K
An Apple TV 4K sitting on a wood entertainment center with a HomePod Mini behind it.

One thing not on this list: A dust-resistant Apple TV 4K. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Now that we’ve gotten the whole “Apple TV 4K with a camera” thing out of our system, it’s time to take a more serious look at what we still consider to be the best streaming hardware you can buy. More specifically, this article is about what we’d like to see added to the diminutive box.

Read more
Sony debuts the Bravia 9, its brightest 4K TV ever, alongside new 2024 models
2024 Sony Bravia 9 4K mini-LED TV.

It's a new era for Sony. The company, once famous for its horrible product names that more closely resembled serial numbers, has finally landed on a simple naming convention. Take its new 2024 TVs, for instance. Every new model is now called "Bravia," with a single digit to denote where it stands in the lineup.

The simplified naming convention also applies to the company's 2024 soundbar lineup, with the hope that buyers will want to pair their new Bravia TV with a matching new Bravia Theater soundbar.

Read more