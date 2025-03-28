 Skip to main content
Friday Night Baseball returns to Apple TV+ for the 2025 MLB season

By
Friday Night Baseball returns for 2025.
Apple TV+

After a long winter, spring has finally arrived, bringing with it the start of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. This means that Friday Night Baseball, a weekly doubleheader, has returned exclusively on Apple TV+.

Tonight’s regular season debut features the Baltimore Orioles facing off against the Toronto Blue Jays at 7 p.m. EDT, followed by the New York Mets playing against the Houston Astros at 8 p.m. EDT.

Pre-game coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. EDT from Daikin Park in Houston, hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with former MLB player Xavier Scruggs and insider Russell Dorsey.

Friday Night Baseball is a weekly baseball broadcast package that began streaming on Apple TV+ in 2022. It features doubleheaders on Friday nights during the MLB season.

When it first launched, Apple made these games free to watch for anyone with an Apple ID, but later restricted them to Apple TV+ subscribers. The broadcasts feature exclusive production elements and camera angles, as well as specialized commentary teams hired by Apple rather than the teams’ usual local broadcasters.

How to Watch Friday Night Baseball

Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy Friday Night Baseball on the Apple TV app, which is preinstalled on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro. It can also be accessed online at tv.apple.com. This season, Android users can download the Apple TV app from Google Play on their Android devices to subscribe to Apple TV+ and watch Friday Night Baseball. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video customers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada can subscribe to Apple TV+ as an add-on through Prime Video.

The Apple TV app is available on select smart TVs, including models from Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and others, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, Chromecast with Google TV, and several set-top boxes, such as Sky Q, SK Broadband, and Comcast Xfinity.

Friday Night Baseball will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers every Friday throughout the regular season. Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee matchups each week over a span of 25 weeks, with no local broadcast restrictions.

Apple TV+ is available for $9.99 per month, and there is a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new Apple device can receive three months of Apple TV+ for free.

