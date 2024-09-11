If you’ve ever considered a 100-inch TV, this $1,000 price cut is your chance

There are no shortage of 70-inch TV deals in the world, but what about those of us who can’t put a cap on size? If it’s 100 inches-plus or bust (and if you’ve already ruled out a projector setup), fortunately, there are still a handful of options to vet through. In fact, one of the best is actually getting an extra markdown on Amazon this week:

We’re talking about the Hisense 100-inch Q7DN, an absolute monster of a mini-LED 4K TV. At full price, this model costs $3,000, but when you order today, it can be yours for $2,000.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch Q7DN

Hisense TVs are some of the most popular sets on the market today, and the proof is on the screen. In the case of the 100-inch Q7DN, Hisense opted for full-array backlighting with mini-LEDs and a layer of quantum dots. Combined with the TV’s terrific upscaling capabilities, the result is a consistently vivid picture with a wide color gamut and inky black levels. And we haven’t even scratched the surface of gaming optimizations!

The Q7DN has a 144Hz Game Mode Pro that, as the title would indicate, is designed to deliver up to a 144Hz native refresh rate when all the right hardware is being used. ALLM, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Low Latency MEMC are used for enhanced responsiveness and improved lag performance. That’s on top of class-leading HDR support and Dolby Atmos compatibility.

As for smart TV features, you’ll be doing all your streaming and screen mirroring through the Google TV interface. The Q7DN even supports hands-free Google Assistant controls.

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to hang around. That being said, if you’ve been looking to get your hands on a big TV but don’t want to spend more than $2,000, today is your lucky day! Save $1,000 when you order the Hisense 100-inch Q7DN through Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other QLED TV deals we found this week.

