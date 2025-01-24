Save $1,100 on this massive Hisense 4K QLED before this discount disappears

Not every household can accommodate a massive TV or projector setup, but those of us with plenty of real estate in our home theater spaces need to know about this phenomenal Hisense TV deal: For a limited time, when you order the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only wind up paying $1,900. At full price, this model sells for $3,000.

It’s one of the best QLED TV deals we’ve seen in a minute, and our experience with Hisense TVs has been nothing but great (if not fantastic).

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series

It takes a lot of LEDs to light up a 100-inch LCD panel, and fortunately, Hisense opted for full array local dimming for the monstrous U76 Series. This sanctions off LEDs into tiny groups of individually controllable diodes, resulting in far better contrast levels and peak brightness than you’d find on a traditionally lit LED-LCD TV. Once you throw in quantum dots, a native 144Hz refresh rate, and Hisense’s terrific picture processing and upscaling, you’ve got yourself one of the fastest, most colorful, and detail-rich QLEDs money can buy!

And the fun doesn’t stop there: The 100-inch U76 Series also features class-leading HDR support and numerous gaming optimizations. The U76 Series is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-certified and supports HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which bodes well for those of us wiring up a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. Expect lightning-fast response times and minimal input lag with this bad boy.

We wish this discount would stick around for the long haul, but the truth is the sale could be gone tomorrow. That being said, today might be the best (and last) day to save big on this Hisense monolith. Take $1,100 off the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED when you order today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best TV deals, best projector deals, and best soundbar deals for even more sales on top TVs and other AV devices!