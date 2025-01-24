 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $1,100 on this massive Hisense 4K QLED before this discount disappears

By
Amazing Deal The Hisense 100-inch U76 on a TV stand in a living room.
Hisense

Not every household can accommodate a massive TV or projector setup, but those of us with plenty of real estate in our home theater spaces need to know about this phenomenal Hisense TV deal: For a limited time, when you order the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only wind up paying $1,900. At full price, this model sells for $3,000.

It’s one of the best QLED TV deals we’ve seen in a minute, and our experience with Hisense TVs has been nothing but great (if not fantastic).

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series

It takes a lot of LEDs to light up a 100-inch LCD panel, and fortunately, Hisense opted for full array local dimming for the monstrous U76 Series. This sanctions off LEDs into tiny groups of individually controllable diodes, resulting in far better contrast levels and peak brightness than you’d find on a traditionally lit LED-LCD TV. Once you throw in quantum dots, a native 144Hz refresh rate, and Hisense’s terrific picture processing and upscaling, you’ve got yourself one of the fastest, most colorful, and detail-rich QLEDs money can buy!

Related

And the fun doesn’t stop there: The 100-inch U76 Series also features class-leading HDR support and numerous gaming optimizations. The U76 Series is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-certified and supports HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which bodes well for those of us wiring up a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. Expect lightning-fast response times and minimal input lag with this bad boy.

We wish this discount would stick around for the long haul, but the truth is the sale could be gone tomorrow. That being said, today might be the best (and last) day to save big on this Hisense monolith. Take $1,100 off the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series 4K QLED when you order today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best TV deals, best projector deals, and best soundbar deals for even more sales on top TVs and other AV devices!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Hurry! This massive Samsung Frame TV won’t be $1,000 off for long
A painting being displayed on a Samsung The Frame QLED.

TVs can do it all these days. And with amazing sets like Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED, even digital photo frames have competition to fear. There’s nothing like showcasing family photos and digitized art prints with a TV that’s designed to look like a painting hanging from the wall, and that’s what The Frame lineup is all about. Usually, these sets can be pretty expensive, but today, we came across this great offer while looking through Samsung TV deals:

For a limited time, when you order Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV through Amazon, Best Buy, or directly through Samsung, you’ll only wind up paying $2,000. At full price, this model sells for $3,000. That $1,000 you saved could go toward some of the best soundbar deals we’ve been finding, or you could put it back in the bank for a rainy day.

Read more
This Sony QLED has “insanely great picture quality” and a $500 discount
Sony Bravia 7 Review

When it comes to QLED TVs, pretty much every TV manufacturer has one or two quantum dot models to choose from. It just so happens that today, one of the best Sony TVs of 2024 has an incredible discount:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 7 Series QLED, you’ll only pay $1,400. At full price, this model sells for $2,000. We tested the Bravia 7 Series earlier this year, and editor at large Caleb Denison said this Sony had “insanely great picture quality.”

Read more
Hurry! Save $1,000 on this 100-inch Hisense TV
The Hisense 100-inch U76 on a TV stand in a living room.

Nothing says “home for the holidays” like a massive QLED TV mounted to your living room wall. Throw in a soundbar and a 4K Blu-ray player (yes they still make those) and you’ve got yourself a complete home theater system. But you don’t want to purchase just any TV for your media room, because a big TV with lackluster specs is going to look plain cruddy. That’s why we’re bringing the following Hisense offer to your attention:

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 100-inch U76N QLED, you’ll only pay $2,000. On paper, that’s still a healthy chunk of change to part ways with, but at full price, this model sells for $3,000. That $1,000 you saved can be invested in one of the best soundbar deals of the week, or maybe you’ve got a rainy day fund that could use a nice deposit.

Read more