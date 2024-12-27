 Skip to main content
Hurry! Save $1,000 on this 100-inch Hisense TV

Amazing Deal The Hisense 100-inch U76 on a TV stand in a living room.
Nothing says “home for the holidays” like a massive QLED TV mounted to your living room wall. Throw in a soundbar and a 4K Blu-ray player (yes they still make those) and you’ve got yourself a complete home theater system. But you don’t want to purchase just any TV for your media room, because a big TV with lackluster specs is going to look plain cruddy. That’s why we’re bringing the following Hisense offer to your attention:

Right now, when you purchase the Hisense 100-inch U76N QLED, you’ll only pay $2,000. On paper, that’s still a healthy chunk of change to part ways with, but at full price, this model sells for $3,000. That $1,000 you saved can be invested in one of the best soundbar deals of the week, or maybe you’ve got a rainy day fund that could use a nice deposit.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76N QLED

One of the main reasons we recommend this TV is its phenomenal picture quality and 4K upscaling. Thanks to full array local dimming and Hisense’s Peak Brightness 1000 technology, this monolith of a TV is able to deliver a wide color gamut, excellent contrast levels, and unbelievable brightness. Whether you’re watching or playing HDR or SDR content, the U76N optimizes every frame to ensure you’re getting the best picture possible at all times.

Delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate, this Hisense set is engineered for top-notch gaming, too. Features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Dolby Vision gaming ensure all your PS5 or Xbox Series X sessions have little to no input lag and lightning-fast response times, and VRR and ALLM support automatically switches the U76N over to the Game Mode Pro preset when a console is detected. You’ll also be able to access streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+, along with numerous free live-streaming TV channels with the Hisense’s Google TV platform.

Here’s hoping this 100-inch marvel stays on sale for a long time. Like many other Best Buy deals and Amazon deals, though, this massive markdown could be gone tomorrow. So if you’re interested, we recommend hopping on the train ASAP! Save $1,000 on the Hisense 100-inch U76N QLED when you order today, and definitely take a gander at our roundup of the best QLED TV deals, too!

