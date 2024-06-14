This 58-inch 4K TV from Hisense is down to $258 at Walmart

If you need a TV but don’t want something expensive, you should look at this deal from Hisense. The Hisense 58-inch Class 4K R6 Roku TV is is just $258 today. That’s a savings of $40 from the $298 it is usually priced at. It is one of the best TV deals going on at the moment if your goal is to come out with a TV at the lowest cost, and all you need to do to find it is tap the button below. You’ll find the Hisense TV over at Walmart, where over 1,000 people have bought the TV since yesterday and over 200 people have it in their carts. Well, at least at the time of this writing. So, if you want a cheap TV, be sure to make your decision on this one relatively quickly, as it won’t be around forever. Keep reading for more information.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch Class 4K R6 Roku TV

The first thing you might think about a TV of this price is that it must be missing something critical. That’s really not the case. You’ll be able to enjoy Motion Rate 120 for action scenes, it has access to the HDR color range, and it is also a user of the new lag-reducing gaming mode that you’re starting to see featured on all TVs. This is also a 4K TV, not 1080p, and has over 8 million pixels in its paneling. Admittedly, it is not an OLED or QLED, but if you’ve been financially responsible with your TVs for some time now, you’re already not “spoiled” into thinking those are must-haves at this point anyhow.

You’ll also likely get some value out of the fact that this is a Roku TV. That means that it has the equivalent of a Roku stick baked into the TV, using it as the TV’s operating system. This means that you can control the TV via the remote or your smartphone that’s using the Roku app. Of course, you can ditch either method of control and just use Google Assistant or Alexa.

If all of this sounds good, you’ve found your next budget TV. Remember, the Hisense 58-inch Class 4K R6 Roku TV is usually $298, but you can get it today for just $258, saving you $40. All you need to do so is tap the button below. Next, go complete your sound with one of these soundbar deals, as the most dissatisfying thing about any TV these days — budget and otherwise — is the sound.

