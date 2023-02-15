While many of us are used to some killer home theater deals and TV deals dropping later in the year, around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are certainly more good ones scattered throughout — if you know where to look. That’s true regardless of the size, whether you want 32-inch sets, or one of the best 70-inch TV deals. Eagle-eyed shoppers would no doubt balk at this next deal, on a 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV at Best Buy. Usually $500, they’ve knocked $20 off the price, bringing it down to $480. Now, here’s the rub, this deal is a nice drop on an already reasonably-priced set. Moreover, you get 4K TV streaming content right out of the box, just set it up and go. We’re not finding many deals like this anywhere else, so grab it while you can. Head below to scoop the deal, or keep reading to learn a little more about the Hisense A6G.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

Right up front, we just want to call attention to the fact that this Hisense 70-inch has some incredible customer reviews. Out of nearly 900 reviews in total, it has amassed a rating of 4.5 stars. A lot of the cheaper sets tend to have nonexistent or unsatisfying reviews, but that’s not the case here. Multiple customers have described this TV as being “way better than expected,” because of the visual quality it offers paired with the reasonable price. One customer even says it offers a “fantastic bang for the buck!”

It has the Android TV smart streaming ecosystem built-in, so after unpackaging the set, and setting it up — by connecting to the internet — you can start streaming from your favorite apps right away. That content will look fantastic on the 70-inch LED and HDR-ready display, with a 4K UHD resolution, 60HZ refresh rate, direct lighting, and added support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and beyond. Android TV also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to offer voice controls. So, you could use your preferred assistant to search for movies and shows, control playback, and much more.

Normally, the 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV would be $500, not including tax and shipping. Right now, you can get it for $480, which is $20 off, and an exceptional price point for a TV of this size, let alone one with smart functionality built-in. Because it’s available at Best Buy, if you’re a My Rewards Member or cardholder, you may be able to use additional certificates to knock even more off that sale price. As always, and if you’re interested, we recommend taking advantage of the deal as soon as possible, because there’s no way to predict how long it will be available, or when the TV might be out of stock.

