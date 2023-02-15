 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for under $500, and customers love it

Briley Kenney
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

While many of us are used to some killer home theater deals and TV deals dropping later in the year, around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are certainly more good ones scattered throughout — if you know where to look. That’s true regardless of the size, whether you want 32-inch sets, or one of the best 70-inch TV deals. Eagle-eyed shoppers would no doubt balk at this next deal, on a 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV at Best Buy. Usually $500, they’ve knocked $20 off the price, bringing it down to $480. Now, here’s the rub, this deal is a nice drop on an already reasonably-priced set. Moreover, you get 4K TV streaming content right out of the box, just set it up and go. We’re not finding many deals like this anywhere else, so grab it while you can. Head below to scoop the deal, or keep reading to learn a little more about the Hisense A6G.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

Right up front, we just want to call attention to the fact that this Hisense 70-inch has some incredible customer reviews. Out of nearly 900 reviews in total, it has amassed a rating of 4.5 stars. A lot of the cheaper sets tend to have nonexistent or unsatisfying reviews, but that’s not the case here. Multiple customers have described this TV as being “way better than expected,” because of the visual quality it offers paired with the reasonable price. One customer even says it offers a “fantastic bang for the buck!”

It has the Android TV smart streaming ecosystem built-in, so after unpackaging the set, and setting it up — by connecting to the internet — you can start streaming from your favorite apps right away. That content will look fantastic on the 70-inch LED and HDR-ready display, with a 4K UHD resolution, 60HZ refresh rate, direct lighting, and added support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and beyond. Android TV also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to offer voice controls. So, you could use your preferred assistant to search for movies and shows, control playback, and much more.

Normally, the 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV would be $500, not including tax and shipping. Right now, you can get it for $480, which is $20 off, and an exceptional price point for a TV of this size, let alone one with smart functionality built-in. Because it’s available at Best Buy, if you’re a My Rewards Member or cardholder, you may be able to use additional certificates to knock even more off that sale price. As always, and if you’re interested, we recommend taking advantage of the deal as soon as possible, because there’s no way to predict how long it will be available, or when the TV might be out of stock.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best 4K Blu-ray players for 2023
Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-ray Player.
The best Roku TVs of 2023: which should you buy?
TCL 6-Series TV displaying colorful image of an apple tree against a blue sky background.
Get this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV for under $300, with free next day delivery
People watching football on a wall-mounted Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series Smart TV.
Pre-order Samsung’s 77-inch QD-OLED TV and get free installation
The Samsung S95C on display at CES 2023.
Netflix’s new account-sharing rules punish students for being students
Five kids in uniforms standing side by side in a scene from Love 101 on Netflix.
The best cheap headphones and earbuds for 2023
Side view of the 1More SonoFlow.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (February 2023)
Stephan James and KiKi Layne stare at the camera in a scene from If Beale Street Could Talk.
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2023)
The Cast of One Night In Miami
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Joe looks out of a window in You season 4.
The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (February 2023)
Mark Grayson flying through the air, buildings in the background in a scene from Invincible on Amazon Prime Video.
The best documentaries on Hulu right now
Maurice and Katia Krafft stand side-by-side in Fire of Love.
How to set and change your Netflix primary location
A The Netflix screen for how to set the primary location.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Olivia Colman stands in a ticket booth in Empire of Light.