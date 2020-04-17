How to change the language in Netflix

Netflix doesn’t quite dominate the streaming space as much as it used to, but it’s the world’s largest streaming platform, with more than 60 million subscribers in the U.S. and more than 167 million worldwide.

It’s no surprise, considering the platform offers immediate access to thousands of movies and TV shows, with new content added every month. Not to mention, Netflix also creates some of the most engaging, exciting, and binge-worthy original shows around, from Stranger Things to Tiger King.

With so many streamers from around the world, it makes sense that Netflix operates in more than 20 languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. For some content, there are even more options!

Whether you were accidentally switched to the wrong language or you want to experience the platform in another language, it’s easy to switch your Netflix account’s default language. Here’s how to do it.

How to change the primary language on desktop:

Sign in to your account on Netflix.com. When you’re signed in, choose the profile you want to change the language settings for by clicking on it. From the homepage, click the drop-down menu next to your profile icon in the top right and select “Account.” Scroll to “Profile and Parental Controls” and select “Language” to get to the language settings page. (You can also bypass these two steps by navigating directly to https://www.netflix.com/LanguagePreferences in your selected browser.) On the language settings page, select the language you’d like by clicking in the small circle to the left of it. After selecting the language, save your settings by scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking the “Save” button.

How to change the primary language on mobile:

Sign in to your account on Netflix.com using your phone or tablet’s web browser. When you’re signed in, choose the profile you want to change the language settings for by clicking on it. Navigate directly to the language settings page by entering https://www.netflix.com/LanguagePreferences in your selected browser. On the language settings page, select the language you’d like by clicking in the small circle to the left of it. After selecting the language, save your settings by scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking the “Save” button. Open the Netflix app on your phone or tablet. If your new language appears, then you’re all set. If not, you may need to sign out and back in for the changes to take effect.

How to change the language during a show:

You can also change the audio and subtitles on an individual video, but the options may be limited depending on what you’re watching.

To do so, select the “Audio and Subtitles” option at the bottom of the screen while a video plays. Then, select the audio and subtitle language of your choice by clicking on it. Changes should take effect immediately.

