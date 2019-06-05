Digital Trends
Home Theater

Ikea creates a physical remote control for Symfonisk and Sonos speakers

Simon Cohen
By
ikea symfonisk music remote control sonos

Ikea’s Sonos-compatible Symfonisk wireless speakers have yet to make their official retail appearance (scheduled for August 1), but we now know Ikea has plans to integrate these speakers into its existing smart home control system. The Swedish furniture giant says it will sell a Symfonisk Music Remote — a small, puck-like device — that will let users play/pause the audio, skip tracks, and control volume on its Symfonisk speakers. The remote will require the use of the $30 Tradfri Gateway and you’ll configure its various functions via the Tradfri app, but Ikea hasn’t said how much the new remote will cost.

Odds are good it will be very affordable. Ikea’s existing Tradfri remote, which is meant to control Ikea’s line of smart home lights, outlets, and more, is only $16. The Symfonisk Music Remote will obviously control Symfonisk speakers, which likely means it can control any Sonos speakers that are on the same network.

The Symfonisk Music Remote isn’t the first time a third-party has built physical remotes for Sonos. Several home automation companies, like Lutron, make compatible products, but they tend to be pricey affairs, ranging from $160 to well over $300. The Senic Nuimo Click is one such device, most notable for its battery-less design. But its high price and spotty connections make it less than ideal as a helpful accessory. The Symfonisk Music Remote will likely be battery-powered like its Tradfri cousin, and hopefully far more reliable than the Nuimo Click.

The Symfonisk line of Sonos-powered wireless speakers is comprised of two models currently: A $179 speaker-table lamp combination, and a $99 speaker that can double as a small wall shelf. Both will be controlled by the Sonos app — not an Ikea app — which means that the Symfonisk Music Remote will need to be assigned to specific speakers or speaker groups via the Tradfri app in order to work.

Many moons ago, before the complete ubiquity of smartphones and tablets, Sonos made two physical remotes control for its wireless hi-fi music system: The CR100, which looked like an iPod had gorged itself on too many cheeseburgers, and its touchscreen sequel, the CR200. Both were very expensive and largely made redundant by the Sonos mobile app which could do everything these remotes could do and more. Both have been discontinued, and Sonos has never ventured back into the world of physical remotes.

We’re not convinced that Sonos and Symfonisk speakers, with their easily accessed control buttons, actually benefit from separate physical controls, but we’re delighted that Ikea will soon be giving us a way to do it without breaking the bank.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (June 2019)
spotify social listening shared playlists song queues small
Home Theater

Spotify’s secret Social Listening feature could create global listening parties

In what appears to be a secret feature, Spotify is experimenting with Social Listening, letting friends invite one another to collaborate on music queues in real time both in person or from anywhere in the world.
Posted By Simon Cohen
UE Megaboom in rain
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to use airplay 11
Home Theater

How to use Apple's AirPlay or AirPlay 2 to stream music and more

Apple is famous for its simplicity, but that doesn't mean all of its technologies are obvious to use. Take AirPlay -- it's powerful, but also a bit tricky if you're new to it. We'll show you how to become an AirPlay pro in no time at all.
Posted By Simon Cohen
for all mankind apple tv plus wwdc19
Movies & TV

Apple TV’s first original series is Man in the High Castle meets First Man

Apple debuted a preview of For All Mankind, its first original series, at its Worldwide Developed Conference. It is created by Battlestar Galactica's Ronald D. Moore and set in an alternate history in which the space race never ended.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Apple’s tvOS 13: Everything you need to know about the latest version

Apple's redesigned tvOS, tvOS 13, is here, with an all-new look and plenty of fresh features. We'll explain everything you need to know about Apple tvOS 13 and the new Apple TV app, so you can use both to the best of their abilities.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Simon Cohen
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 airpods
Apple

Apple has some exciting features in store for its AirPods and HomePod

Announced at WWDC 2019, Apple is adding a new Audio Sharing feature to the AirPods, as well as the option to listen and respond to incoming messages using Siri. The HomePod, meanwhile, will get the Handoff engine used in iOS and MacOS.
Posted By Josh Levenson
itunes death nostalgic wwdc 2019 apple
Computing

iTunes had to die to be reborn, and it’s making me nostalgic

Apple’s decision to kill off iTunes-as-we-know-it, as announced during WWDC 2019, makes me nostalgic because I still rely on iTunes today for the same reason it was created back in 2001.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple kill itunes wwdc 2019 tvos julian watch now 2 edit
Home Theater

Own an Apple TV? You can try tvOS 13 right now — sort of

Itching to give tvOS 13 and all the new features that come bundled with it a try? You're in luck: The first beta of tvOS 13 is available to download right now. Although, there is a slight caveat.
Posted By Josh Levenson
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
watch ufc 238 cejudo vs moraes with espn plus henry
Deals

UFC 238: How to watch Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes PPV with ESPN+

On Saturday, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to UFC 238. Henry Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ultimate ears wonderboom 2 bluetooth speaker deep space
Home Theater

Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker is a super summer sequel

Ultimate Ears is back with the Wonderboom 2, the company's follow-up to its tiny but mighty Wonderboom -- a rugged and portable Bluetooth speaker. It's got better sound, better battery life, and stereo pairing for the same price.
Posted By Simon Cohen
trends with benefits apple tv listener questions dt sings podcast
Home Theater

Spotify’s latest experiment is designed to boost podcast discovery

Podcasting has become a rich medium with hundreds of shows to choose from, so finding new shows can be a challenge. Spotify is looking into how it can fix that, and a new set of human-curated podcast playlists might be the answer.
Posted By Simon Cohen
8 times sci fi predictions the minority report
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (June 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Motorola smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Mark Jansen