Digital Trends
Home Theater

Ikea’s budget-minded Symfonisk Wi-Fi speakers hide Sonos audio in plain sight

Simon Cohen
By
1 of 7
IKEA Symfonisk products
IKEA Symfonisk products
IKEA Symfonisk table lamp with Wi-Fi speaker
IKEA Symfonisk book-shelf with Wi-Fi speaker
IKEA Symfonisk book-shelf with Wi-Fi speaker
IKEA Symfonisk book-shelf with Wi-Fi speaker
IKEA Symfonisk

After months of teaser photos and videos, it’s official. Ikea and Sonos have launched their Symfonisk audio partnership with two new Wi-Fi speakers: A 179 euros ($200) model that doubles as a table lamp, and a bookshelf model that is priced at a remarkably low 99 euros ($110), making it the least-expensive Sonos speaker to date. Both models are expected to go on sale exclusively at Ikea stores and online on August 1.

Available in dark charcoal, or white, the Symfonisk speakers will be controlled by the existing Sonos app, and they’re fully compatible with the entire Sonos ecosystem. They can be tuned via Sonos’s TruePlay custom tuning function, and you can set them up as bonded stereo pairs, or individual mono speakers. Both have Apple’s AirPlay 2 built-in, which gives iOS and MacOS users the ability to stream any audio content directly to the speakers without using the Sonos app. Like every Sonos speaker, Symfonisk models will have a single Ethernet jack, but no other ports. Unlike Sonos’s most recent products — the Sonos Beam, and Sonos One — these are not smart speakers. There’s no microphone array, so they can’t listen for voice commands, but if you own a Sonos One, or a compatible Amazon Alexa device, you’ll still be able to instruct Sonos to play music through these speakers.

IKEA Symfonisk book-shelf with Wi-Fi speaker

When Ikea calls the rectangular Symfonisk model a bookshelf speaker, the Swedish furniture company means it literally. The official name is “Symfonisk book-shelf with Wi-Fi speaker,” and when used with an optional horizontal wall-mount bracket, the speaker can support up to 3 kg (6.6 pounds) of weight. You won’t be able to put much more than a phone, or a watch on its tiny 12 x 5.9-inch surface, but it’s still a viable bedside table replacement for those with little room to spare. It can also be hung vertically from a kitchen rail, again with an optional bracket. As its low price suggests, the bookshelf speaker occupies a new level in the Sonos lineup sound-wise, sitting somewhere below the Play:1.

In an interview with Digital Trends, Sonos product manager Sara Morris was quick to point out that the speaker’s low price is partially due to Ikea’s scale and reach — an acknowledgment that there are economies of scale when dealing with a retail juggernaut like Ikea. As to whether the bookshelf speaker will sound like a cheaper Sonos product, Morris described it as “a little less refined” than a Sonos Play:5, particularly when listening to sources like vinyl. However, the same could be said of the Play:3, Play:1, and Sonos One speakers.

Internally, the bookshelf speaker has all the right ingredients, with two class-D digital amplifiers, one tweeter, and one mid-woofer. In our experience, Sonos speakers always sound better than their size and price suggests, so we expect the Symfonisk bookshelf speaker will likely outclass every other Wi-Fi speaker in its price range, even if it doesn’t quite live up to more-expensive Sonos speakers.

IKEA Symfonisk table lamp with Wi-Fi speaker

The “Symfonisk table lamp with Wi-Fi speaker,” was the surprise of the announcement. Looking a little like Sackboy from Little Big Planet, it puts the equivalent of a Sonos Play:1 into the base of a table lamp, which can accommodate any standard E26 LED lightbulb, and has an independent power knob for the lightbulb socket. At only 15-inches tall, it’s shorter than the photos suggest. Price-wise, the Symfonisk table lamp represents about a $50 premium over the regular $150 price of a Sonos Play: 1.

Though the fabric-wrapped base containing the speaker is perfectly symmetrical, it isn’t a 360-degree design. “It is the same sound profile as the Sonos Play:1,” Morris said, and has to be positioned with the electrical cord at the rear of the space in order to disperse sound correctly. The base of the table lamp acts as both a stable platform to prevent tipping, and the location of the controls.

Sonos has chosen physical buttons over its newer, touch-based controls, but the volume up/down rocker from its earlier products has now been split into two separate buttons. The lamp’s completely enclosed shade is made of mouth-blown glass, and is “black toned” on the charcoal version, and white on the white version. Because of the fully enclosed design, you’re limited to a 7-watt maximum LED bulb — incandescents or CFLs are not supported.

The design of the Symfonisk table lamp (and to a certain extent the bookshelf speaker) is the result of research conducted by both Sonos and Ikea, which suggests that most homeowners end up trying to hide or otherwise minimize the presence of their speakers. With counter and shelf space at a premium, combining a table lamp and a speaker into a single product achieves both the space savings and the invisibility factor.

Unlike the bookshelf speaker, which boasts practicality and price, the table lamp model is risky: No one knows better than Ikea how quickly interior design trends can shift, and even if customers love the current design — far from a sure thing — they may avoid buying it for fear that it won’t be as appealing to them in the future. If and when that happens, it will be upsetting to know you’re discarding a lamp and a Sonos speaker. One way Ikea could forestall this inevitable scenario would be to sell a continually updated set of compatible shades. A different shade shape could change the look and feel entirely, as could the introduction of additional colors.

Another potential drawback to the table lamp design is that Sonos restricts stereo-pairing to identical speaker types. This means that if you buy the table lamp, and you want stereo in the same room, you’ll need to buy a second table lamp. Despite the fact that the table lamp is an acoustic match for the Play:1, you cannot mix and match them within a stereo configuration. The same pairing restriction applies to the bookshelf speaker.

Sonos is on something of a home design roll. At one end of the price spectrum is Ikea’s Symfonisk speakers — an inexpensive way to disguise your speakers by giving them a secondary function. At the other end of that spectrum is Sonos’ line of architectural speakers, which it launched earlier this year. With available ceiling and wall speakers, they let custom installers, or confident DIYers, hide the source of the audio within the home’s structure.

We’re looking forward to putting these new speakers to the test, which we will do as soon as review units become available. Check back with us in the weeks leading up to the August 1 retail launch date to get our first impressions.

Don't Miss

The best new movie trailers: 1990s Avengers, Bill Murray vs. zombies, and more
Up Next

Google Play celebrates Game of Thrones season 8 with discounted content
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

The best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2019.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Ditch the torrents! How to legally watch Game of Thrones online

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
apple beats true wireless powerbeats pro everything we know apples new airpods like truly sport headphones
Home Theater

Beats Powerbeats Pro: Everything you need to know about the earphones

Apple will release a truly wireless pair of earphones in mid April, called the Powerbeats Pro. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Jeremy Kaplan
best comedies on Netflix Hot Fuzz
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Pineapple Express to The Emperor's New Groove.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Will Nicol
Netflix iPad Press Photo
Home Theater

Netflix for iOS suddenly stops working with Apple AirPlay after 6 years

Netflix for iOS no longer supports Apple's AirPlay, preventing iPhone and iPad owners from instantly playing the content on their TVs. The feature had been available since 2013, but it has been removed due to technical limitations.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
android tv o
Android

Android TV home screen starts showing unwanted advertisements

Google started a pilot program to display a row of sponsored content on the Android TV home screen. A Reddit user discovered a way to remove the unwanted ads, while Sony suggested a different method for its smart TVs.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best new movie trailers dead dont die
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: 1990s Avengers, Bill Murray vs. zombies, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. We round up the best ones for you. This week, it's Avengers: Endgame, the Joker solo movie, a fake 1990s Avengers movie, zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, and more.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream sabrina part 2
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Sabrina, A Quiet Place, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Sabrina gets deeper into witchcraft, a family struggles to evade an army of monsters, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
VIZIO P-Series Quantum PQ65-F1
Home Theater

Walmart has a killer deal on 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR smart TVs

If you're looking for an insanely awesome TV at a steep discount, you can now get a Vizio P Series Quantum for up to $300 off list price at a number of popular retailers both in-person and online.
Posted By Parker Hall