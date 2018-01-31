Integra’s first A/V products of 2018 are also its first to support 4K HDbaseT

Integra is known for its quality audiovisual receivers and related products, and the company is kicking off 2018 with its first releases of the year. As indicated by the periods in their model numbers, the DRX-R1.1 new A/V receiver and DRX-R1.1 network A/V controller are upgrades to existing products, but they’re bringing along a major upgrade in the form of 4K HDbaseT support.

These new products are actually Integra’s first products in their respective categories to offer 4K HDbaseT. If you’re not a hardcore home theater enthusiast, the term may be unfamiliar, but for those who want to keep their A/V gear somewhere other than right under their TV, it’s a big deal. 4K HDbaseT allows for running 4K video at up to 60 frames per second — complete with high dynamic range (HDR) support via HDR-10 or Dolby Vision — more than 300 feet over Cat 5, Cat 6, or Cat 7 network cable.

Both the receiver and A/V controller are 11.2-channel models, and both are THX Certified Ultra. Both support DTS:X and Dolby Atmos (which Netflix began offering over the summer) in up to 7.2.4-channel configurations. Whether you opt for the receiver or the controller, you’ll have eight HDMI inputs, with one located in front for easy access. All the latest video standards are supported including Dolby Vision, HDR-10, and Hybrid Log Gamma, which is starting to see support in more and more TVs.

The DRX-R1.1 A/V receiver offers up 140 watts of power per channel at eight ohms. If you’d rather use your own power amp, the DRX-R1.1 A/V controller is the choice for you, skipping the internal power amp but offering up three 32-bit SHARC DSPs as well as differential audio DACs for Stereo Front L / R and Surround outputs, as well as seperate DACs for Zone 2. Both models feature floating circuit boards as well as internal bracing to protect against unwanted resonance.

The DRX-R1.1 A/V receiver will retail for $3,300, while the DRX-R1.1 A/V controller is priced at $2,500. Both will be available beginning in March. For more information, see the Integra website, and to give you an idea of what to watch once you’ve got your hands on one, check out our guide on the best movies to watch with Dolby Atmos sound.