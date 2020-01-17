Having friends over to watch Super Bowl 2020? You’re in for a treat — the game will be broadcast in 4K Ultra HD with HDR for the first time. But to watch the action unfold in lifelike detail, a 4K TV is needed. Don’t have one to tune in on? Walmart discounted one of the best in the business: It’s selling the 55-inch Samsung Q60R (QLED) for $700, down a massive $500 from the usual $1,200, or as little as $69 per month through its flexible 12-month financing plan.

Being a QLED 4K TV, the Samsung Q60R is infused with a layer of Quantum Dots — a small component that lets the screen tap into a wider color spectrum and operate at a higher maximum brightness than that of its non-QLED equivalent. This results in more vibrant, vivid visuals. As such, it’s rare to find one for less than $1,000, let alone one with such a large screen. For comparison, the 49-inch Samsung Q60R sits on the shelves at Walmart for $1,000 (though it’s on sale for $600 ahead of Super Bowl 2020).

In fact, the $700 Walmart is asking for the 55-inch Samsung Q60R is $100 cheaper than the 55-inch Samsung RU8000, its non-QLED counterpart. Now consider QLED TVs are the best in Samsung’s stable, unlocking a whole new level of color and detail, and the Q60R is a no-brainer. Aside from the fact it’s been force-fed a course of Quantum Dots, the Samsung Q60R is a standard 4K TV. There’s smart software for one-click streaming to boot and HDR10+ for squeezing every last drop of detail from the scene at hand.

Not sold? Here’s what one customer had to say:

“This was the first ‘expensive’ television I ever bought and it did not disappoint. The picture quality is outstanding. I use it mostly for Netflix and Youtube. I love it and have zero regrets.”

Pair these crystal-clear visuals with a handful of your closest friends, a crate of your favorite beer and a fat stack of your favorite meat on the grill, and you have the recipe for a Super Bowl to remember. Heck, with the smells and sights, it’ll feel like you’re right there in Miami. But best of all, when the action dies down, your friends leave, and you wake up with a nasty hangover the next morning, you’ll have a shiny new 4K TV to keep you entertained — and it will be right there waiting when Super Bowl 2021 swings around.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available right now, including a 43-inch LG UM6950DUB for $350, a 50-inch Samsung NU6900 for $300, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a curved 65-inch Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 55-inch Sony X800G for $700, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $950, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, a 55-inch LG C9 OLED for $1,500, and an 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV for $2,600.

