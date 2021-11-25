Jabra Elite 7 Pro vs. Sony WF-1000XM4

We were incredibly impressed with the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, the latest true wireless earbuds from Jabra and somehow an improvement on their excellent previous earbuds. That makes them an easy recommendation for anyone looking for new wireless audio … but there are a lot of true wireless choices today, so we know you may be wondering how the Elite 7 Pro stacks up against the competition.

Here, we’re taking a look how Jabra’s $200 earbuds compare to the $250 Sony WF-1000XM4, another pair of wireless earbuds with a focus on sound quality and the latest features. Let’s take a look!

Battery life

As with all true wireless earbuds, audio quality is divided between how long a full charge can last on the buds themselves and how many of those charges the carrying case can hold until it needs to be recharged itself.

Here, both earbuds are very similar: The earbuds alone can last up to eight hours of activity (much better than earbuds like the AirPods Pro), which naturally depends on how you are using them, if you’re taking frequent calls, etc. However, Jabra’s case can hold up to 22 additional hours of charge, while Sony’s case only holds 16 hours. That gives Jabra a bit of an edge during longer hikes, commutes, and other journeys.

Winner: Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Sound and call quality

Both the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the Jabra Elite 7 Pro have excellent sound and EQ adjustments to optimize how the music sounds to your ears. However, if you want the best audio experience, Sony’s earbuds slightly edge out the competition thanks in part to their size. The latest integrated processor on the Sony WF-1000XM4 excels at interpreting compressed audio, and they offer an overall more immersive experience with an intimate sound signature.

However, when it comes to call quality, Jabra’s earbuds pull ahead. Even though both models offer call clarity optimization, the Elite 7 Pro is much better at it, with clearer voice audio and better noise cancellation while talking. Both Jabra’s and Sony’s buds are also compatible with Alexa voice commands, and Jabra adds Google Assistant support as well.

Important note: Jabra has advertised its Elite 7 earbuds as including multipoint support, which means they can automatically recognize and pair with more than one mobile device, switching on the fly as needed. However, the Elite 7 Pro does not currently include this feature. Jabra would like to add it in the future, but there’s no firm timeline for that support.

Winner: The Sony WF-1000XM4, unless you take frequent calls over your earbuds — then the Elite 7 Pro could win out.

Noise cancellation and noise transparency

Both earbuds offer high-quality active noise cancellation, great options for cutting out low-level background sounds or annoying, ongoing noise. They also both have transparency modes — which are designed to let some sound in so you can monitor your environment while jogging, cooking, babysitting, etc. — but here we run into some differences.

Sony’s transparency mode has a slight edge here compared to the HearThrough technology Jabra brings: The WF-1000XM4 is better at filtering out non-important noise while letting important sounds through. Sony also has a speak-to-chat option that automatically enables noise filtering when you are talking so you don’t have to manually activate it. On the Jabra side, the Elite 7 Pro offers a Mono Mode that only plays audio from one earbud while it’s on.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Fit, form, and function

True wireless earbuds need to fit well and avoid slipping out of the average ear. Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro titanium buds are excellent at this, with a comfortable, secure fit and compact inserts that can easily fit in a wide variety of ears.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 … not so much. These are large earbuds, some of the largest we’ve seen, and that makes them more difficult to fit in some ears. If you have smaller ears, you may not be able to wear the WF-1000XM4 buds without them slipping out, and since everybody’s ears are a little different, it’s hard to test this out without a physical demonstration.

Otherwise, the earbuds are similar when it comes to function. From bone conduction sensors to help with voice calls to pressing an earbud when activating voice assistants, they share a number of features. We do give the Jabra app an edge when you are setting up, as it can create a unique sound profile by testing your hearing, as well as the ability to customize what the Elite 7 Pro buttons do.

Winner: Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Durability

Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro buds have IP57 water resistance, while Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have IPX4 water resistance. So, what’s the difference? Sony’s buds can withstand water splashes from any direction and dust particles larger than 1mm. Jabra’s buds have additional protected access to sensitive parts and can withstand being submerged underwater as much as 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. The Elite 7 Pro is the clear winner here for durability, although we don’t suggest taking them swimming, as even the surest fit may come loose.

Winner: Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Conclusion

While the Sony WF-1000XM4 has somewhat better audio features, it can’t compete with the full package that the Jabra Elite 7 Pro provides, including better voice call clarity, more customization options, and a much better fit, whereas the WF-1000XM4 is only at home in larger ears. Plus, you can save some money by choosing the Elite 7 Pro.

