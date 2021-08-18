  1. Home Theater

Jabra’s latest earbuds are insanely small and can improve your hearing

By

Jabra’s new Enhance Plus true wireless earbuds are its first to incorporate hearing aid technology, giving folks with mild to moderate hearing loss many of the benefits of medical-grade hearing aids in a design that looks no different than the hundreds of other wireless earbuds on the market. The Enhance Plus will be available toward the end of the year in dark gray or gold beige, though the exact date and pricing have yet to be announced.

The new earbuds have four sound-processing features designed to improve how you hear in a variety of settings like restaurants and work meetings. According to Jabra, they are:

  • Warp Compressor: Analyzes sounds similarly to the human ear for more natural sound quality.
  • Digital Noise Reduction: Provides listening comfort and keeps speech clear in various noise environments.
  • Digital Feedback Suppression: Keeps feedback from interfering with quality amplification of sound.
  • Binaural Beamformer (with directionality): Isolates sounds coming in front of you, allowing users to focus on what is important.
Woman wearing Jabra Enhance Plus true wireless earbuds.
Jabra

What’s remarkable about the Enhance Plus — beyond their hearing-enhancement capabilities — is their size. Jabra claims they’re 50% smaller than the company’s Elite 75t true wireless earbuds, which are already among the smallest you can buy. “Their extremely small size makes them virtually unnoticeable, even in conversations,” notes Jabra’s press release.

Yet despite their tiny size and hearing benefits, the Enhance Plus will operate just like any other Bluetooth true wireless earbuds, with 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 30 hours in their charging case. They’re IP52-rated for decent protection from both water and dust, and they’ll use a “high-quality codec for strong streaming sound quality,” though Jabra hasn’t indicated which codec. The company’s Elite 75t and Elite 85t both use fairly standard SBC and AAC codecs.

The $499 Nuheara IQbuds2 Max offer a similar combination of features but stop short of promising true medical-grade enhancement.

Jabra Enhance Plus true wireless earbuds.
Jabra

There’s just one catch, but it’s kind of a big one. Because the Enhance Plus are considered a medical device, they require a visit to a licensed hearing care professional, where you’ll have to take a medical hearing test and assessment. If at that point, the Jabra Enhance Plus is determined to be appropriate for your needs, you’ll be able to buy them in person.

Jabra says it is working on acquiring an over-the-counter (OTC) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which would let it sell the Enhance Plus direct to buyers just like the Bose SoundControl Hearing Aids.

This regulation is apparently one of the reasons Jabra hasn’t released any pricing yet, but we think it’s likely the Enhance Plus will end up somewhere between the $500 Nuheara IQBuds2 Max and the $850 Bose SoundControl Hearing Aids, both of which are thousands of dollars less expensive than traditional medical-grade hearing aids. Other companies, like Olive Union, are also beginning to enter the increasingly busy hearables market.

Along with the earbuds, you’ll get the Jabra Enhance app, which Jabra says will offer an easy one-time setup experience that can be completed in minutes (this will presumably be the way Jabra lets people eventually fit the earbuds without the help of an audiologist). The app also offers simple controls to adjust volume and listening mode for any environment.

Given that the Enhance Plus were developed in collaboration with Jabra’s sister company — GN Hearing, the company behind some of the most widely used medical-grade hearing aids — there’s good reason to think these earbuds will offer a meaningful improvement in hearing for those who suffer from hearing loss.

Editors' Recommendations

The Realme Book is the smartphone brand’s first try at a laptop

Realme Book laptop.

Fantastic student laptops are ridiculously cheap at Dell today

The Dell Inspiron 14 laptop, open with a picture of two friends on the screen.

Cheap earbuds just got even cheaper at Best Buy – Sony, Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on a white background.

This webcam with ring light is 60% off during this Best Buy sale

Aluratek web cam with adjustable ring light used on laptop for video calls

DTS Play-Fi wants to eliminate the speaker wires in your 5.1 home theater setup

DTS Play-Fi Home Theater.

T-Mobile says 48 million people impacted by recent cyberattack

Un-Carrier

Meet the team behind one of the world’s most impressive humanoid robots

Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot.

Watch this FPV drone take on the world’s highest waterfall

watch this fpv drone take on the worlds highest waterfall angel falls video

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for August 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Watch astronaut’s tour of the space station’s newest module

The interior of the space station's new Nauka module.

Best Staples deals and sales for August 2021

Staples Store

Intel teases the design of its Arc Alchemist GPU in the coolest way possible

A thousand drones in the night sky, aligned to resemble a dual-fan graphics card.

Nissan’s Z goes back to the future with retro styling, modern tech

Rear three quarter view of the 2023 Nissan Z.