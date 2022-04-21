Sennheiser Sport earbuds minimize your body’s noises

Sennheiser has launched a new set of wireless earbuds aimed at athletes and fitness buffs. The $130 Sennheiser Sport True Wireless feature protection from dust and water, have a very long battery life, and an unusual eartip system that the company claims will reduce distracting sounds like your heartbeat or your footsteps. The earbuds can be pre-ordered starting today and will be available on May 3, 2022.

The Sport True Wireless use the same 7mm drivers that Sennheiser has included in many of its wireless earbuds, including the Momentum True Wireless 2, the CX True Wireless and the CX Plus True Wireless. which means these new earbuds should sound very good. They also benefit from the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which can be used to adjust a variety of settings including EQ.

Speaking of EQ, Sennheiser is using two new EQ modes as a type of alternative to the usual combo of active noise cancellation and transparency modes. It’s called Adaptable Acoustic, and it combines different sets of eartips with different EQ modes to deliver either more or less external sounds when you’re wearing the earbuds.

The open ear adapters work with the Aware EQ settings to reduce body-borne noise (like heartbeats and footsteps) while still letting in some outside sounds for better situational awareness. If you want to block out those external sounds, you can switch to the closed ear adapters, which work best with the Focus EQ settings. Regardless of your choice of open or closed adapters, you also get four different sizes of earfins to help you get the most secure fit possible.

Sennheiser claims that the Sport True Wireless will get nine hours of battery life on a single charge, with an additional 18 hours of power in their charging case, making them a compelling alternative to the Powerbeats Pro for those who need a set of workout buds, but would prefer a more affordable solution.

The Sport True Wireless support Bluetooth 5.2, with SBC, AAC, and aptX codecs for wide compatibility with a variety of smartphones. They have an IP54 rating for dust and water protection, which means they should easily stand up to sweat, rain, or even a splash of water, as long as you don’t fully immerse them.

