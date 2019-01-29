Share

If you’re a workout enthusiast or just like taking long walks in the rain, finding a weatherproof and sweatproof pair of true wireless earbuds that will withstand all you put them through can be a tough task. Sure, many options do offer some level of waterproofing, but if you workout hard on the regular, even that may not be enough.

Enter Jaybird’s new Run XT, a pair of true wireless buds that have been explicitly engineered to stand up to a soaking. An IPX7 rating means they’ll withstand a drop in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes (though we still don’t recommend swimming in them). A quick charge feature gets you an hour of the four-hour battery life with just 5 minutes using the included charging case.

The Run XT also feature custom EQ settings so your favorite music will sound just how you like it. You can even use just one earbud in mono mode to listen to your favorite music and take calls, while still being aware of what’s going on around you.

These new headphones are a follow-up to the popular Jaybird Run model.

“We’re excited to build on the success of Run by making Run XT even better with full IPX7 waterproof[ing], increasing its durability in all conditions,” said Jeremy Saxton, head of industrial design at Jaybird. “Now, the entire lineup of Jaybird headphones are waterproof and sweatproof. At the same time, we took the opportunity to update the colors and finishing to create a more rugged, yet sophisticated design.”

The new Jaybird Run XT headphones feature a sleek plastic design and a big earfin to keep them stable while you’re on the move, and easily rank among the cleanest-looking workout earphones you’ll find — not to mention the least cumbersome. The headphones can be had in black or gray colorways.

Those interested in snagging a pair of Jaybird Run XT headphones won’t have to wait too long. The new headphones will be available in stores in February, but are available from select online retailers (like Amazon, Best Buy, and Jaybird’s own website) right now. They retail for $180.