Jaybird doubles down on fitness with the Tarah Pro wireless earbuds

If you’re familiar with Jaybird, chances are you know that the company’s products are aimed at those who live an active lifestyle and need headphones to match. In September, the company launched the Tarah wireless earbuds, which are similar to the company’s Jaybird X4 headphones but meant to take more of a beating at a lower price. If the Tarah had you interested but you were worried about missing some of the premium features of the X4 earbuds, the newly announced Tarah Pro wireless sport headphones may be just the thing for you.

Like the standard Tarah, the Tarah Pro are IPX7-certified water and sweat resistant, with the ability to withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. The sweat resistance is actually a bigger deal here, as sweat is generally murder for electronics. With either the Tarah or the Tarah Pro, you don’t need to worry about just how hard you work out while wearing them, they can take it.

One of the biggest differences between the Tarah and the Tarah Pro is the battery life. While the Tarah offered up to six hours of battery life, the Tarah Pro pack more than double that amount with a total of up to 14 hours of playback time. Even better, a quick five-minute charge will give you two hours of battery life. If you have ever skipped a workout because your headphones were out of juice, this gives you one less excuse.

Since these headphones are meant to last you all day, they have a few extra handy features to make sure they are convenient to keep with you. They are not true wireless headphones, but here that is an advantage. Magnets built into the earbuds help them clasp around your neck when you’re not using them, automatically pausing music when they connect, then automatically resuming when you put them back on.

The headphones are also meant to be super comfortable, no matter what you’re doing. Jaybird’s Switch Fit technology lets you opt for a tight, secure over-the-ear fit when you’re on the move, with a more traditional fit when you’re at the office making them easier to use. If you ever run at night, you will be glad to know that the non-stick fabric-wrapped cable includes reflective material to make sure you’re seen.

The Jaybird Tarah Pro wireless sport headphones retail for $160 and will be available in stores in black/flash and mineral blue/jade colors later in November. If you’re looking to buy them sooner, they’re available via the Jaybird website, and a third color variety — titanium/glacier — is only available when you buy the Tarah Pro directly from Jaybird.

