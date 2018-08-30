The Jaybird X4 wireless in-ears are even tougher than previous models

Share

Jaybird has been a major name in the wireless in-ear headphone game for some time, with its rugged X-series and more recent Run fully wireless earbuds. Like a lot of people, we liked the Jaybird X3, so much so that the in-ears made their way on to our list of the best earbuds you can buy. Now, though, it seems the company is looking to outdo its previous efforts with the new Jaybird X4.

The X-series was always meant first and foremost for athletes, and the X4 continues this tradition. The headphones are now IPX7 certified, meaning that not only are they sweatproof, they’re waterproof as well, meaning you will never have to miss a run because it’s raining outside. It’s not even a problem if you drop them in a puddle, as they’re meant to survive being fully submerged in water up to 1 meter in depth for as long as 30 minutes.

The X4 also tweaks the design of the series slightly, making for a more comfortable fit. The earbuds come with new silicon fins and ultra-soft silicon ear tips in plenty of different sizes, so finding a comfortable and good-sounding fit shouldn’t be a problem. The headphones also now ship with Comply Ultra foam tips and a new Speed Cinch cord management system to simplify wearing them.

“From trail runs and mountain bike rides to summit scrambles and deep powder days, our passion for the outdoors drives our innovation,” Jaybird CEO Jamie Parker said in a statement. “The new Jaybird X4 embodies that spirit of versatility — it’s comfortable, rugged and fully waterproof to tackle any run, ride or trail in any condition.”

Jaybird claims up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge, and while that might be enough for some, it could leave you running short. Fortunately, just a 10-minute charge will get you an hour of playtime. Plus, with the free Jaybird app, you can customize how you hear your music to your liking.

The Jaybird X4 wireless sport headphones are available for $130. The headphones are available in black metallic/flash, alpha metallic/jade, and storm metallic/glacier color varieties. For more information or to buy yourself a set, head to the Jaybird website.