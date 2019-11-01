Just in time for the holidays, JBL is giving you the ability to personalize some of its portable audio products with your own photos, colors, or patterns. The process is done on JBL’s site, and the company is committed to shipping out the custom-printed devices within 5 to 7 business days to anyone living in the U.S., starting November 1. The company plans to bring the service to other countries in 2020.

At the moment, if you head over to JBL.com/personalize, you’ll have the option of buying three different models of portable Bluetooth speakers, or three different Bluetooth headphones.

The available models include the Flip 5, Go 2, Clip 3, Live 400BT, Live 500BT, and Live 650BTNC.

Personalizing one of these products involves picking a model and the shell color (which varies depending on the model), and then uploading your photo or picking from one of the provided “inspirational” photos or patterns. We suspect that a lot of people will want to get creative with their image choices, but you may have to curb that enthusiasm a bit. JBL has some pretty detailed rules around what you can have printed, so don’t be surprised if your image is rejected.

Of the many graphic items that are forbidden, you can’t use:

Any image to which you do not have the rights

Content that contains others’ trademarks or others’ copyrighted material, including brands, logos, artwork, and images

Content featuring people whose permission you do not have to post the image

Content featuring minors for whom you are not the parent/guardian

Professional, collegiate, or high school sport logos or mascots

Sexually exploitive or pornographic material

Any material that disparages Harman or its product

So, if you were hoping to custom print a portable speaker with a photo of your favorite band, or perhaps a superhero logo, that might not work out. JBL hasn’t said that it will reject photos that break these rules, but it certainly makes it clear it has the right to do so.

JBL sent us a personalized Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker to promote the new service. We’re not sure the Digital Trends logo and wallpaper were necessarily the best test of JBL’s printing abilities. With only two colors and a lot of text and small icons, you’re highly aware of the mesh pattern of the fabric grill. Quality color photos of people, animals, or landscapes should look a lot better.

As cool and unique as these personalized products are, they don’t come cheap. Depending on the audio product, personalization can bump the price up as much as 60% if the regular item is currently on sale. As of November 1, for instance, the JBL Clip 3 is on sale for just $50. The personalized version sells for $80.

On the other hand, where else can you get a set of Bluetooth headphones with a photo of your dog or cat on each ear? JBL claims it’s the first audio company to give consumers this ability.

Editors' Recommendations