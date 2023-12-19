Neurable, a brain-computer interface (BCI) company, has for years been touting its ability to let people control any number of things, from video games to robots, with just their minds. In the past, the company has shown wild images of its prototypes — they look like VR goggles crossed with Matrix-like implants.

Today, however, it’s taking a decidedly toned-down approach with the announcement of a new partnership with luxury headphone maker Master & Dynamic (M&D) that will finally bring its technology to market, albeit with a few limitations.

Starting in the first quarter of 2024, M&D will sell a new version of its MW75 wireless headphones known as the MW75-Neuro. Few details are available at the moment, one of them being the price. Since the normal version of the MW75 sells for a hefty $599, you can expect the MW75-Neuro will cost significantly more.

Neurable says that the MW75-Neuro will have seamlessly integrated neural sensors that measure brain waves and can help you identify focus periods, recognize subtle signs of stress, and discover optimal mental well-being conditions. That’s a far cry from being able to control real and virtual objects with your mind, but Neurable promises that “these novel capabilities are just the beginning, with several intriguing features already in the works for future products.”

Curiously, Neurable has been promoting its own line of brain-sensing headphones via a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo and its own website. The pitch for the Neurable Enten makes them seem very similar to the MW75-Neuro: “See when and where you focus best so you can optimize your day, and help avoid burnout.” It’s also curious that the most recent photo posted by the project creators on November 30, labeled “the first prototype from the Design Validation Build,” is clearly a M&D MW75.

Backers of that project, who have been waiting since June 2021, have yet to receive their Enten headphones. The project timeline suggests that it won’t begin shipping finished products until March 2024. In other words, the first chance to experience Neurable’s brain-sensing tech may well be the MW75-Neuro, not the Enten.

In a note to backers, Neurable says there will be an opportunity to demo its tech at CES 2024, though it doesn’t indicate whether that tech will be the Neurable Enten or the M&D MW75-Neuro.

