JBL’s latest lineup of blasters are the perfect companions to backyard barbecues

What’s happened: JBL has announced two new products just in time for cooler weather: The JBL Boombox 4 and the JBL PartyBox 720.

The JBL Boombox 4 is lighter and louder than its predecessor.

The Boombox 4 is available for preorder now for $595 with an expected launch on September 28, 2025.

The JBL PartyBox 720 can deliver up to 800W of sound and comes with accent lights.

The PartyBox 720 is available now for pre-sale for $1,099 with an expected release of September 21.

Why this is important: Both products feature JBL’s latest innovations, including the AI Sound Boost feature.

The JBL Boombox 4 is almost two pounds lighter than its predecessor and boasts an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating.

Its built-in Auracast feature makes it easy to link up with other JBL speakers.

The PartyBox 720 has two nine-inch woofers to maximize its bass output, and the PartyBox App allows users to customize everything from its sound to its lights.

The unit comes with dual replaceable batteriess for up to 15 hours of playtime, plus two extra hours with just ten minutes of fast charging.

Why should I care? These speakers, and especially the PartyBox 720, are about as close as an audiophile can get to blasting crystal-clear music across a wide area. If you like to host and entertain, either one of these devices will get the job done.