JBL’s latest lineup of blasters are the perfect companions to backyard barbecues

What’s happened: JBL has announced two new products just in time for cooler weather: The JBL Boombox 4 and the JBL PartyBox 720.
- The JBL Boombox 4 is lighter and louder than its predecessor.
- The Boombox 4 is available for preorder now for $595 with an expected launch on September 28, 2025.
- The JBL PartyBox 720 can deliver up to 800W of sound and comes with accent lights.
- The PartyBox 720 is available now for pre-sale for $1,099 with an expected release of September 21.
Why this is important: Both products feature JBL’s latest innovations, including the AI Sound Boost feature.
- The JBL Boombox 4 is almost two pounds lighter than its predecessor and boasts an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating.
- Its built-in Auracast feature makes it easy to link up with other JBL speakers.
- The PartyBox 720 has two nine-inch woofers to maximize its bass output, and the PartyBox App allows users to customize everything from its sound to its lights.
- The unit comes with dual replaceable batteriess for up to 15 hours of playtime, plus two extra hours with just ten minutes of fast charging.
Why should I care? These speakers, and especially the PartyBox 720, are about as close as an audiophile can get to blasting crystal-clear music across a wide area. If you like to host and entertain, either one of these devices will get the job done.
- The PartyBox 720 has two XLR inputs that let you connect a microphone, guitar, or DJ console.
- If you’re looking for more portability, the JBL Boombox 4 has up to 28 hours of battery, but can reach 34 hours with Playtime Boost enabled.