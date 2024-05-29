Win a Flexus Core 200 soundbar in Klipsch’s X-Men ’97 contest

Klipsch is a storied audio brand. X-Men ’97 is one of the breakout hits of the year, as the revered 1990s animated series has made a triumphant return. Put the two together — and toss in some Disney+ to tie everything together — and you’ve got the makings for a pretty sweet contest.

Here’s the deal: Klipsch is the official home speakers of X-Men ’97. All you have to do is head over to this link and fill in your name, email address, and what country you’re from. (The official contest rules also have an alternative method of entry.) A winner will be selected on Friday, June 7, 2024, and alerted via email.

The winner will get a free limited-edition Flexus Core 200 with vinyl wrap, an X-Men ’97 poster, and three free months of Disney+, on which you can watch X-Men ’97.

Recommended Videos

And that’s it. It’s a great opportunity for Klipsch fans. It’s a great opportunity for X-Men fans. And it’s a great way to combine both.

Editors' Recommendations