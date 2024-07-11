 Skip to main content
Save $1,500 on this 77-inch OLED TV during LG's version of Prime Day

By
The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

This year’s Prime Day deals are just around the corner, but LG is giving you the chance to get your shopping for TV deals done early with its Perfect Black Friday in July sale. Here’s our favorite offer — the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV for $1,800, following a $1,500 discount on its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap, but it’s rare to get an opportunity to buy an OLED TV for nearly half-price. If you want to take advantage of the savings, you need to complete your purchase right now because there’s no assurance that the bargain will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV

LG’s Perfect Black Friday in July sale is a play on words for one of the biggest benefits of buying an OLED TV — the ability to create perfect black levels, as the organic light-emitting diodes that generate all of its light can be completely shut off. Other benefits of the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV, as described in our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, include an extremely fast response time, wide viewing angles so you can watch from any corner of the room, less power consumption so you don’t have to worry about shocking electricity bills, and better protection for your eyes so you’ll still be comfortable even after hours of looking at the screen.

The 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV is powered by the brand’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, and it features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to bring the cinematic experience in your living room. It also comes with LG’s webOS so that you can access streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, and ThinQ AI compatibility for integration into your smart home system. However, you’re going to have to check first with our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have ample space for the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV.

The 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV is already an excellent purchase at its original price of $3,300, so it’s a steal if you can get it for nearly half-price following a $1,500 discount. It’s down to $1,800 for LG’s Perfect Black Friday in July sale, which comes ahead of Prime Day, but we don’t think the offer will last long. If you want to get the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for much cheaper than usual, go ahead with the transaction to secure it for this lowered price.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Beats Solo 3 headphones are on sale in early Prime Day deals
The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on top of a table.

The world has moved on to the Beats Solo 4, and that means great deals on the Beats Solo 3 are here. As part of early Prime Day headphones deals, you can save $60 on the Beats Solo 3 from Walmart. They're trying to get ahead of the game, getting your dollars now before all of the Prime Day deals begin and in this case we think it is worth it. Just tap the button below to get your Beats Solo 3 for just $119, down quite a lot from the usual $179. Or, keep reading to see why these headphones (at this price) are still worth it in 2024.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 3
It may sound odd, but the best place to start with the Beats Solo 3 is the Beats Solo 4. As stated in our Beats Solo 4 review, the Beats Solo 4 are "a gentle evolution of the Solo 3 Wireless, and not a raucous revolution. The shape, the design, the controls — even the price — all remain untouched." Now, adding future clarification, we can see that the are still $199 today. The price is not the same. As a result, you are getting headphones that are older, sure, but also $80 cheaper than very similarly designed modern headphones.

Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $178 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

There are a lot of TV deals going on following the 4th of July sales, and some good places to track them down are among the current Amazon TV deals and Best Buy TV deals. But Walmart is another retailer out there with some great TV deals to shop and among them you’ll find some great 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and even 85-inch TV deals. If you’re hoping to land a TV by one of the best TV brands there’s plenty to choose from at Walmart as well. Below we’ve rounded up all of the best Walmart TV deals to shop right now. Read onward for the details, and for a little information on which Walmart TV deal may be best for you to consider.
onn. 43-inch 4K Roku TV — $178, was $198

One of the premiere features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to both your home theater and the content you watch on it. With all of the features of a smart TV bundled into it, this onn. 43-inch 4K TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. And because it’s a Roku TV it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 55-inch 4K Roku TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

The 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV has a $1,500 discount for the 4th of July
LG C3 OLED

One of our favorite LG TVs, and a customer favorite, has a big 4th of July deal going on right now. It's the large, 77 inch version of the LG C3 OLED TV, and right now you can get it for just $1,997, down over $1,500 from its usual $3,500 price point. It's one of the best 4th of July TV deals going on right now and it can be yours if you tap the button below. Or, keep reading to see why you should pick up this TV, as well as why both reviewers and average customers like it.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV
The LG C3 OLED TV is a powerful TV with the powerful a9 AI Processor Gen6 for optimized settings with minimal personal input. This TV is ready for casual viewing, intense movie watching with Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode, and gaming with its 0.1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate.

