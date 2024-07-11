Save $1,500 on this 77-inch OLED TV during LG’s version of Prime Day

This year’s Prime Day deals are just around the corner, but LG is giving you the chance to get your shopping for TV deals done early with its Perfect Black Friday in July sale. Here’s our favorite offer — the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV for $1,800, following a $1,500 discount on its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap, but it’s rare to get an opportunity to buy an OLED TV for nearly half-price. If you want to take advantage of the savings, you need to complete your purchase right now because there’s no assurance that the bargain will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV

LG’s Perfect Black Friday in July sale is a play on words for one of the biggest benefits of buying an OLED TV — the ability to create perfect black levels, as the organic light-emitting diodes that generate all of its light can be completely shut off. Other benefits of the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV, as described in our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, include an extremely fast response time, wide viewing angles so you can watch from any corner of the room, less power consumption so you don’t have to worry about shocking electricity bills, and better protection for your eyes so you’ll still be comfortable even after hours of looking at the screen.

The 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV is powered by the brand’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, and it features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to bring the cinematic experience in your living room. It also comes with LG’s webOS so that you can access streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, and ThinQ AI compatibility for integration into your smart home system. However, you’re going to have to check first with our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have ample space for the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV.

The 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV is already an excellent purchase at its original price of $3,300, so it’s a steal if you can get it for nearly half-price following a $1,500 discount. It’s down to $1,800 for LG’s Perfect Black Friday in July sale, which comes ahead of Prime Day, but we don’t think the offer will last long. If you want to get the 77-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for much cheaper than usual, go ahead with the transaction to secure it for this lowered price.