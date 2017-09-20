Enjoy all of your new TV’s benefits with our LG C7 OLED setup and unboxing guide

These days, televisions are absolutely loaded with fun, unique features and useful accessories to make your viewing experience simpler and more enjoyable. That said, it’s not always a straightforward process when trying to properly set up a new TV. If you opted for the 4K HD LG C7 OLED TV, though — one of LG’s nicest models — you’re in luck. We’ve put together an LG C7 OLED setup and unboxing guide to ensure that your honeymoon phase (with the TV, that is) is full of love, not stress.

What’s in the box?

In addition to the TV, the C7 comes with:

Product literature

LG MagicMotion remote with batteries

A/V breakout cable

Pre-assembled base for the TV, plus the necessary attachement screws

Cover plate for the TV’s rear.

Cable management clip.

All of these accessories are neatly housed in a separate box from the television itself.

Several items are not included with the TV. You will need to buy HDMI cables to connect your TV to other devices. The easiest way to ensure you have HDMI cables is to buy the AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI cables at the same time you buy your TV. If you do not buy the AmazonBasics HDMI cable, make sure that the HDMI cables are rated as “high speed” cables so they can accommodate the large amount of data 4K HDR content requires.

Additionally, the TV does not come with any wall mounting hardware. For information about wall mounting check out our wall mounting guide video.

Hardware setup

To connect the base, angle the LG logo toward the front of the TV (with the panel face down on a flat surface — protect the screen with something soft!), and slide the vertical portion of the stand into the recess on the back of the TV. Insert and secure all four screws, then pop the cover plate over the recess and affix the cable clip to the cover plate.

The hardwired power cable is located on the left side of the TV’s rear panel, while most the ports and jacks are in a small alcove on the right side (the rest are next to the alcove, angled toward the edge of the TV). In total, there are four HDMI inputs (one ARC) and three USB inputs, along with a coaxial jack and ports for optical, ethernet, and the aforementioned breakout cable.

Features and design

The television itself is gorgeous, featuring a glossy black display with basically zero bezels to speak of. The base — trapezoidal, in brushed silver — is conveniently just 23 inches wide, meaning you can fit the TV on a smaller stand or entertainment center.

The Magic Remote, meanwhile, allows you to navigate using an on-screen cursor, much like the Nintendo Wii’s. It’s a cool feature that makes it much faster to find things you want to watch, and combined with the built-in voice control, it’s pretty powerful.

Software setup

Once everything is connected properly, go ahead and use the remote to power on the TV. It will walk you through a setup wizard that will help you connect to your Wi-Fi network. It’s a good idea to label the inputs manually, though that could prove frustrating if you constantly switch devices in and out. To do so, select “All Inputs,” then pick the input you want to name, and choose “edit icon.” It will give you a list of options to choose from.

We also recommend choosing the “Expert (bright room)” or “Expert (dark room)” picture presets, depending on the lighting in your TV area. Unless you are particularly picky about your screen settings, these are well-balanced choices that we think work great.