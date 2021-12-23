  1. Home Theater

LG Display previews Peloton’s possible future at CES 2022

Simon Cohen
By

CES 2022 is right around the corner, but LG Display apparently couldn’t wait until January to give us a sneak peek at two of the concepts it will be showing off in Las Vegas. One of them looks like it could be a future Peloton product, while the other could be the ultimate La-Z-Boy recliner.

Virtual Ride

LG Display's Virtual Ride concept at CES 2022.
LG Display

Looking like a cross between a Peloton and an arcade game, LG Display’s Virtual Ride concept imagines what it would be like if that iPad-sized display on your exercise bike were actually big enough to provide you with a fully immersive riding experience.

It’s made from three vertical, 55-inch OLED displays that wrap up and over the stationary bike, forming one large, curved, r-shaped display, which LG Display claims will give users an immersive view both forward and above. The company says that the topmost of the three displays possesses the roundest curvature of any existing large display, with a radius of 500mm — something that can only be achieved with OLED technology, due to its inherent thinness and flexibility.

I’m not sure I’m ready to deal with a larger-than-life Peloton instructor barking positive reinforcements at me while I ride, but I can only imagine how cool it would be to go for a virtual ride through the Swiss Alps or a California forest.

Media Chair

LG Display's Media Chair concept at CES 2022.
LG Display

The second concept takes us in the exact opposite direction, from getting fit to getting comfy. LG Display calls it the Media Chair, and it’s essentially a fancy recliner with an attached 55-inch OLED TV. It’s not just any OLED TV — like the displays used in the Virtual Ride concept, it’s curved, but this time the curvature is less extreme, with a  radius of 1,500R — similar to the radius used for high-end gaming monitors.

The OLED TV also takes advantage of LG Display’s built-in sound technology called Cinematic Sound OLED. This uses transducers mounted directly to the back of the display to effectively turn the whole screen into a speaker. LG Electronics has never sold an OLED TV that uses Cinematic Sound OLED, but Sony has adopted it on several of its Bravia OLED TVs under the moniker Acoustic Surface Audio+.

The chair has several controls built-in, including the ability to rotate the OLED TV from landscape to portrait mode, a feature that Samsung brought to market in 2019 with its “The Sero” TV .

Because both the Virtual Ride and Media Chair are just concepts, not products, we don’t know when or if they’ll make their way into our homes, or what kind of price we could expect to pay for them. But you can bet there will be more than a few companies trying to figure out if they should be the ones to bring them to us.

Editors' Recommendations

Midrange Samsung Galaxy A53 to get separate Exynos, Snapdragon variants

Samsung logo as seen on the rear panel of a gadget.

The best kids movies on Hulu right now

The penguins in Happy Feet.

What makes an open world game ‘Breath of the Wild-like?’

Link stares at the sky in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The best 4K TVs under $500 for 2021

Hisense H8G Quantum

DuckDuckGo’s new web browser won’t rely on any Chrome technology

Homepage of DuckDuckGo.

Best Dyson deals for December 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best Nest Thermostat deals for December 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best tablet deals for December 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best iPhone deals and sales for December 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

NASA’s Perseverance rover shares its top Mars photos from 2021

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter can be seen here with all four of its legs deployed before dropping from the belly of the Perseverance rover on March 30, 2021, the 39th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

iPhone: Apple video highlights 10 cool features on its handset

iPhone 12 range

Watch NASA’s trailer for launch of most powerful space telescope ever

NASA technicians lift the James Webb Telescope, using a crane, and move it inside a clean room at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The scientific successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is the most powerful space telescope ever built.