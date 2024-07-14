 Skip to main content
Best LG Prime Day deals: 4K, QNED and OLED

By
LG C3 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

With so many Prime Day deals happening right now, we’ve picked out some of our favorite LG TVs from Prime Day TV deals. That means scouring all the major retailers to find the best TV deals along with monitor deals, and much more. After all, LG makes a ton of different great products that are also on sale, including Prime Day soundbar deals and Prime Day monitor deals. Besides rounding up all the best LG Prime Day deals in one place, we’ve also taken a look at how you should choose LG deals this Prime Day.

LG TV Prime Day deals

LG is one of the best TV brands so you should definitely check out what’s available in the LG TV Prime Day deals happening right now. Whether you’re looking for a 4K TV or something more high-end from LG’s OLED selection, you’ll love these deals. If you can afford it, go with an OLED panel but LG’s standard 4K TVs are still very good.

  • LG 50-inch UT75 4K webOS Tv —
  • LG 75-inch UQ70 4K webOS TV —
  • LG 55-inch 85 Series QNED 4K webOS TV —
  • LG 65-inch 85 Series QNED 4K webOS TV —
  • LG 65-inch C3 OLED evo 4K webOS TV —

LG monitor Prime Day deals

It makes sense that a company so good at TVs would also make some of the best monitors too. We’ve listed all the best LG monitor Prime Day deals whether you need one for your home office or you’re looking to game in style.

  • LG 25-inch Full HD 1080p monitor —
  • LG 24-inch Full HD 108-p monitor —
  • LG 27-inch My View 4K monitor —
  • LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD monitor —
  • LG 39-inch Ultragear OLED WQHD curved monitor —

LG soundbar Prime Day deals

LG soundbars may not feature among the very best soundbars but they’re still great and worth your time, especially when discounted. We’ve picked out all the best LG soundbar Prime Day deals below, covering a wide range of budgets.

  • LG S40T 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • LG S70TR 5.1.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and rear speakers —
  • LG 3.1.3-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • LG 5.1.3-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • LG SC9S 3.1.3-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • LG S95TR 9.1.5-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and rear speakers —

LG appliance Prime Day deals

It’s easy to forget but LG is one of the best kitchen appliance brands right now. It has a wide selection of cheaper and more premium appliances, from dishwashers to refrigerators and cooktops. They all look pretty stylish too.

  • LG 1.8 cu. ft. over-the range smart microwave —
  • LG 2.0 cu. ft. over-the-range smart microwave —
  • LG 6.9 cu. ft. freestanding double oven —
  • LG 6.3 cu. ft. true convection gas range —
  • LG 27.7 cu. ft. French door smart refrigerator —
  • LG 22.5 cu. ft. French door-in-door smart refrigerator —

How to choose LG deals on Prime Day

There are a lot of LG deals around this Prime Day, but you know what you need to do before diving into any of it? Figure out what it is you need!

We’d seriously suggest LG if you need one of the best TVs. Its OLED range including the C4, and G4 range are pretty much unparalleled when it comes to all-round TV quality. OLED panels use pixels which light up independently of each other so you get the absolute best picture. That means the deepest blacks and the brightest of colors all in one scene. It’s a technology that’s perfect for movie fans as well as gamers with dedicated gaming modes and a Filmmaker mode as well.

LG also makes great 4K TVs so if that’s what you’re looking for, go for it. Ultimately, your budget is going to dictate if you can afford an OLED panel or whether to stick with a 4K TV instead.

Besides TVs, LG also makes monitors. If you need a monitor for your home office or for gaming, check them out. Crucially, for your home office, you want a high resolution and blue light protection for your eyes. For gaming though, look for a low response rate, high refresh rate, and a high color gamut for the best picture.

When it comes to LG soundbars, think about if you need Dolby Atmos or not. Ultimately, this ties into the TV you own. It doesn’t make sense to spend a fortune on a soundbar when your TV is a budget option but you also don’t want a high-end TV paired with a budget priced soundbar. Think about your budget, the space you have available, and try to balance out the two.

For LG appliances, what does your home actually need? Don’t be lured into buying a new washing machine or refrigerator unless you genuinely need one. If you’re kitting out a new home though, this is the perfect opportunity. Try to pair things up together so you get the same look across your kitchen. Mismatched appliances look annoying, especially if you were in a position to get things looking nice. As always, remember your budget and check out what features are most important to you.

How we chose these LG Prime Day deals

We know what we’re doing when picking out the LG Prime Day deals above. We spend the entire year tracking down the best deals. We do this by checking out all the major retailers then keeping up to date on things any time something changes. By doing so, we can guarantee that all the prices here the best you can find.

We also appreciate that some Prime Day deals can be a little less exciting than you’d think. Incremental discounts can sneak in including deals that you might see outside of sales season. Because we spend all year tracking them down, we can spot a deal that’s less appealing than you would think.

Combined with that knowledge, we also know what constitutes a good TV, soundbar, monitor, or appliance. Because of that, we only feature the LG Prime Day deals that you would actually want to check out. A good deal is only a good deal if it’s something you want to own and have in your life, so we skip anything that we wouldn’t be happy to recommend to our friends and family.

While Prime Day might be the focus, we don’t just look at Amazon either with retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and LG itself consulted in case of better deals and prices.

