Digital Trends
Home Theater

LG slashes the price of its Xboom speakers for Black Friday

Simon Cohen
By
LG XBoom Black Friday

Black Friday might still be a few days away, but that isn’t stopping LG from starting the savings right away. The company dropped the prices on its lineup of Xboom speakers, and the savings are significant: In some cases as much as 50 percent off the regular price. You can choose from the small but mighty Xboom Go PK3 (now just $50), or take your pick from the Go PK5 ($80), Go PK7 ($130), or the stay-at-home Google Assistant-powered WK7 ($130). We thought the WK7 was a great buy, even at $180, so $130 is a no-brainer. LG also dropped the price on its Xboom WK9 Smart Display by $100, which is now $200.

The Xboom line of speakers are all solid performers, but the portable Go series stand out thanks to some impressive features. Battery life is excellent for all three of these Bluetooth units, but the PK7 packs a whopping 22 hours of life — all the more amazing given that it’s the most powerful of the group. You will find IPX5 immersion resistance for water on the PK5 and PK7, while the PK3 proves it’s capable of even rougher use, at IPX7.

The larger PK5 and PK7 have integrated grab handles, making them much easier to tote around, while the smaller PK3 is svelte enough that you can grab the device comfortably without a handle.

Given that this category of speaker tends to be known as “party speakers,” it’s highly appropriate that both the PK5 and PK7 are capable of lighting up your get-together, with built-in LEDs that create custom light patterns in sync with your music. Each of the speakers is aptX HD compatible with the highest wireless sound quality, assuming your phone or tablet supports this standard.

Speaking of sound quality, there is one more thing you should know about LG’s Xboom products: They have been co-designed with Meridian Audio, the legendary English audio company, known for its class-leading speaker products. You will have to decide if this matters to you, but you will be hard-pressed to find another Bluetooth speaker with a similarly elite level of audio DNA.

Want these great prices? You will have to act quickly. You will be able to score these discounts on Amazon, Best Buy, and many other retailers, but only until December 1.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (November 2018)
hisense h8e series 55h8e review 65h8e 75h8e 4k uhd tv hdr xxl
Product Review

Hisense’s new H8E 4K TV serves up a pretty picture at a very nice price

Budget TVs continue to get more attractive and that includes the latest from Chinese TV maker Hisense. The company’s new H8E, which offers 4K resolution, HDR, and a slick design for well under $500.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best shows on netflix patriot act 2
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'The Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘The Good Place’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix ballad of buster scruggs
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in November, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to ‘Dracula’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on hulu films barista featured
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Stay inside this fall with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
4k tv deals
Deals

Here are the best 4K TV deals for November 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
most anticipated movies of 2018 alita battle angel 1
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Alita: Battle Angel,’ ‘Detective Pikachu,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's new trailers for cyberpunk adventure Alita: Battle Angel, game adaptation Pokémon Detective Pikachu…
Posted By Rick Marshall
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
best new shows and movies to stream ballad of buster scruggs header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: The Coen brothers ride again and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Nnarcos: Mexico, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (November 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown