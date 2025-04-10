 Skip to main content
This LG promo lets you walk away with two Bluetooth speakers for the price of one

Amazing Deal The LG XBoom XL5 Bluetooth speaker.
Now that all the dang leaves are starting to grow back, it’s about time we ditched our parkas and ventured into the great outdoors. And if you’re the type of person who enjoys hosting massive summer shindigs, you’ll want a capable Bluetooth speaker for tunes and podcasts. Well, it just so happens that LG is offering a fantastic markdown on one of its top Bluetooth speakers: 

For a limited time, the LG XL5S Portable Bluetooth Speaker is discounted to $100 and also comes with a free clip-on speaker, the LG PN1 Wireless Speaker (a $50 value). This offer is only available through LG directly and lasts until April 20. 

Why you should buy the LG XL5S Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The LG XL5S is an absolute beast of a party speaker and a fun, interactive way to delight your guests. A full-range 6-inch woofer delivers enough thump and rumble to rock the whole block, which bodes well for fans of bass-heavy genres like rock, EDM, and hip-hop. LG’s Dynamic Bass Optimizer also helps to ensure that you get the cleanest sounding low-end possible. The XL5S’s 2.5-inch front-facing drivers show up for the mids and highs. 

Thanks to its IPX4 rating for water resistance, the LG XL5S can withstand an accidental beverage dump or spotty rain shower. The speaker also features mic and guitar inputs should you want to use it for karaoke or to DJ a gig. The XL5S even comes with a built-in light show and features a dedicated Bluetooth input for wireless music streaming (the speaker also contains a USB-A port for external media). 

Save $100 on the LG XL5S Portable Bluetooth Speaker and get the LG PN1 Wireless Speaker for free when you purchase through LG. We also recommend checking out our lists of the best LG TV deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best soundbar deals for even more discounts on LG tech. 

