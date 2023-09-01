Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

To celebrate the brand’s 70th birthday, Marantz has a special offer for owners of its older products. For 70 days, starting September 1, you’ll be able to take your used Marantz components — receivers, amps, turntables, etc., — to a participating Marantz dealer, who will then assess them and give you a credit toward new Marantz products.

That credit may be worth as much as 20% off your next Marantz purchase, depending on the component(s) and its condition.

The process is straightforward:

Locate a participating dealer near you through the Marantz website

Visit the dealer, bringing your used Marantz component (in any condition) for evaluation

Based on the dealer’s assessment, you could receive a credit of up to 20% off a new Marantz product

Not every new Marantz product is eligible for the trade-in discount, but it’s a decent assortment, featuring the company’s latest Cinema series AV receivers and audio streamers with SACD players:

Cinema 40

Cinema 50

Cinema 60

Cinema 70s

Model 40N

Model 30

AV 10

AMP 10

TT-15

SACD 30CN

SA-10

PM-10

AV8805A

AV7706

MM8077

The question you’ll need to ask yourself is whether or not your used Marantz gear might be worth more if you sold it privately. Some vintage Marantz receivers, like the Marantz Model 2270 receiver shown above, are highly sought-after, often fetching between $1,800 to $2,500 on sites like eBay, depending on the model and its condition. These prices could be considerably more than the maximum cap Marantz has placed on trade-in credits.

As an example, a 20% discount on Marantz’s PM-10 Reference Integrated Amplifier — it’s most expensive new product at $8,999 — is worth $1,799.80.

Marantz gear bought in the past 10 years is unlikely to generate as much interest, so when you factor in the time and inconvenience of selling it, Marantz’s trade-in offer might be the best way to go if you’re heart’s set on a new Marantz device.