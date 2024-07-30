 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is $100 off — today only

By
The front view of the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker on a white background.
Marshall

Marshall is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so if you’re thinking about buying a new Bluetooth speaker, we highly recommend going for the Marshall Acton II. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy at $100 off, which lowers its price to just $150 from its sticker price of $250. There’s not much time remaining on this offer though, and even so, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to complete your purchase for this Bluetooth speaker because stocks may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker

The Marshall Acton II, which is made by a brand that’s a mainstay in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, is relatively small, with dimensions of about 10 inches by 6 inches by 6 inches, and weight of only about 6 pounds. However, it promises high-quality audio through its two-way speaker system, as well as its 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response for accurately reproduced sound. The Bluetooth speaker also features a bass reflex enclosure with a rear-firing port, which ensures optimal bass performance.

The Marshall Acton II uses Bluetooth to connect to all compatible mobile devices, but you’ll also be able to connect a microphone with a 3.5mm jack to sing along or to make announcements. There are volume, bass, and treble knobs at the top for easy adjustments, but you can also download the Marshall Bluetooth app on your smartphone so that you’ll be able to customize the speaker’s output from distances of up to 30 feet.

For those who are on the hunt for Bluetooth speaker deals, don’t miss this chance to get the Marshall Acton II at $100 off from Best Buy. Instead of $250, you’ll only have to pay $150 for this Bluetooth speaker from one of the top audio brands in the world. However, with just a few hours left before the offer expires, there’s no time for hesitation. You’re going to have to complete your transaction for the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker immediately if you want to make sure that you secure your own with savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Insignia TV Prime Day deals: 50-inch TV under $200
Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on a console in a living room with light brown monochromatic decorating.

Prime Day is over but some Prime Day deals remain. That's in part because retailers like Best Buy host their own sales which are independent from Amazon's efforts. Because of that, there are still some excellent Prime Day TV deals happening in the form of all things Insignia. The Best Buy-owned brand offers good value for the price so it's perfect for a TV for your den, child's bedroom or even your living room. These TV deals are sure to delight you, so let's dive straight into what you need to know.
Best Insignia TV Prime Day deal
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $210, was $300

The affordable 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is even cheaper on Prime Day, making it an excellent choice for budget-minded shoppers who are looking for a new TV for their living room or bedroom. Despite its price, the TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, High Dynamic Range for sharper contrast, and DTS Studio Sound for realistic audio. If you want even better sound, it's also compatible with HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with soundbars and AV receivers. The 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform, which not only will let you watch your favorite streaming shows, but also use voice commands through Amazon's Alexa with the included Alexa Voice Remote.

Read more
Best JBL Prime Day deals: headphones and Bluetooth speakers
The JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker. [Embargoed image 06/03]

JBL is a pretty big name in the speaker market, and after being bought out by Samsung, it's really gone the extra mile in terms of variability and options that you can pick up. For example, if you want a big speaker for a picnic or party, JBL has some great Bluetooth speaker deals you can grab, and if you're more into a solo experience, then you can take advantage of a ton of Prime Day headphone deals that are happening right now. Either way, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Prime Day deals on JBL gear for you below.
Best JBL headphones Prime Day deals

There's going to be high demand for JBL headphones Prime Day deals, and we all know why. JBL's wireless headphones offer excellent sound and long battery lives, and some of them also come with active noise cancellation. The savings that you can get during Prime Day when buying JBL headphones may no longer be available by the end of the shopping event, so you're going to want to secure the discount by proceeding with the transaction right now.

Read more
Best Buy Prime Day Sale 2024: TV, headphone and appliance deals
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

It's July 17, and you know what that means: It's the final day of Prime Day, so the deals will be stopping soon. But Amazon is not your only source for amazing Prime Day deals today. Several other retailers are joining the sales event, and Best Buy is one of our favorite sources of Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more. While you're at it, you might also check out the Walmart Prime Day deals, and Target, too. Back to Best Buy, you can find things like amazing Prime Day smart home deals, Prime Day gaming PC deals, and Prime Day gaming laptop deals. With so much to shop at Best Buy today, we thought we'd track down the best of what Best Buy has to offer for Prime Day. Read onward for all of the deals we think you should take a look at, and make a purchase if you see something you like, as there's no telling when a deal could expire.
Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals

If you're after the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, or you want to stick to a tight budget for your next computer, there's surely something for you from the Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals that we've collected here. Whether you're planning to buy a basic laptop, or high-end laptop for professional purposes, or a gaming laptop to play the best PC games, you can enjoy huge savings if you take advantage of any of the following offers. There are even some Prime Day MacBook deals here for Apple fans.

Read more