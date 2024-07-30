The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is $100 off — today only

Marshall is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so if you’re thinking about buying a new Bluetooth speaker, we highly recommend going for the Marshall Acton II. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy at $100 off, which lowers its price to just $150 from its sticker price of $250. There’s not much time remaining on this offer though, and even so, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to complete your purchase for this Bluetooth speaker because stocks may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker

The Marshall Acton II, which is made by a brand that’s a mainstay in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, is relatively small, with dimensions of about 10 inches by 6 inches by 6 inches, and weight of only about 6 pounds. However, it promises high-quality audio through its two-way speaker system, as well as its 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response for accurately reproduced sound. The Bluetooth speaker also features a bass reflex enclosure with a rear-firing port, which ensures optimal bass performance.

The Marshall Acton II uses Bluetooth to connect to all compatible mobile devices, but you’ll also be able to connect a microphone with a 3.5mm jack to sing along or to make announcements. There are volume, bass, and treble knobs at the top for easy adjustments, but you can also download the Marshall Bluetooth app on your smartphone so that you’ll be able to customize the speaker’s output from distances of up to 30 feet.

For those who are on the hunt for Bluetooth speaker deals, don’t miss this chance to get the Marshall Acton II at $100 off from Best Buy. Instead of $250, you’ll only have to pay $150 for this Bluetooth speaker from one of the top audio brands in the world. However, with just a few hours left before the offer expires, there’s no time for hesitation. You’re going to have to complete your transaction for the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker immediately if you want to make sure that you secure your own with savings.