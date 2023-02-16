MLS Season Pass will be available to sports bars and the like

If you’re the sort who prefers to watch your MLS games from the comfort of your favorite barstool instead of your couch, you’re in luck. DirecTV today announced that it’s reached an agreement with Apple and Major League Soccer to make MLS Season Pass available to more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, and more for the 2023 MLS season, via existing satellite equipment.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean that every match will be available on every TV, it means those games will be available. So you might still have to fight for screen time alongside the likes of college basketball, baseball, and football — but that’s nothing a strategically placed $20 probably can’t handle.

MLS Season Pass is the new service exclusive to Apple TV that gets subscribers every game on practically any device, without any blackouts. It costs $13 a month if you’re also an Apple TV+ subscriber, or $15 a month if you’re not. MLS Season Pass also is available for free if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber. You can watch on pretty much any modern device, from phones and tablets to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs, and in a web browser.

Or you can just go to your favorite pub that’s getting MLS Season Pass via DirecTV.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is excited DirecTV for Business has added MLS Season Pass to an already amazing lineup of national sports offerings,” said Tristan Meline, chief marketing officer for Buffalo Wild Wings. “With the addition of MLS Season Pass, we are able to offer even more sports fans a reason to come to our sports bars to watch their favorite teams play.”

The 2023 MLS season kicks off February 25 and runs through the fall.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations