 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

MLS Season Pass will be available to sports bars and the like

Phil Nickinson
By

If you’re the sort who prefers to watch your MLS games from the comfort of your favorite barstool instead of your couch, you’re in luck. DirecTV today announced that it’s reached an agreement with Apple and Major League Soccer to make MLS Season Pass available to more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, and more for the 2023 MLS season, via existing satellite equipment.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean that every match will be available on every TV, it means those games will be available. So you might still have to fight for screen time alongside the likes of college basketball, baseball, and football — but that’s nothing a strategically placed $20 probably can’t handle.

MLS Season Pass is the new service exclusive to Apple TV that gets subscribers every game on practically any device, without any blackouts. It costs $13 a month if you’re also an Apple TV+ subscriber, or $15 a month if you’re not. MLS Season Pass also is available for free if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber. You can watch on pretty much any modern device, from phones and tablets to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs, and in a web browser.

Related

Or you can just go to your favorite pub that’s getting MLS Season Pass via DirecTV.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is excited DirecTV for Business has added MLS Season Pass to an already amazing lineup of national sports offerings,” said Tristan Meline, chief marketing officer for Buffalo Wild Wings. “With the addition of MLS Season Pass, we are able to offer even more sports fans a reason to come to our sports bars to watch their favorite teams play.”

The 2023 MLS season kicks off February 25 and runs through the fall.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Apple AirPlay 2 supports 24-bit lossless audio, but you can’t use it
An Apple AirPlay icon hovering above an Apple HomePod speaker.
LG brings Apple TV, Apple Music, and AirPlay to webOS Hub-based TVs
Apple TV app for webOS Hub.
Netflix expands its spatial audio, number of devices that can download content
Netflix app icon on Apple TV.
Apple’s MLS Season Pass is about more than just streaming games
Apple MLS Season Pass.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Olivia Colman stands in a ticket booth in Empire of Light.
The best 4K Blu-ray players for 2023
Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-ray Player.
The best thrillers on Hulu right now
Ryan Reynolds stuck in a coffin underground holding a lighter in a scene from Buried.
Super Bowl 2023 halftime show: who’s performing?
Rihanna in a promo shot for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.
How to watch Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl LVII in the Fox Sports app.
Why aren’t sports in 4K and HDR? It’s harder than you think
Fox Sports Camera
Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Apple airpods pro.
The best romance movies on Netflix right now
Jake Gyllenhaal lying on the grass, Heath Ledger sitting in front in a scene from Brokeback Mountain.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 black case on a cork coaster and black earbuds on a white and gray table top.